The Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) 2020 kicks off this week and here’s how you can join

All is set for the inaugural edition of Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF). November 4 – 7, 2020.

Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival was originally planned to be a physical event at Enugu, but hit by the pandemic, the festival is now going online. Starting on Wednesday 4th November to Saturday 7th November 2020.

ENIFF Founder and Festival Director, Ujuaku Akukwe-Nwakalor, said that 3101 films were submitted for this maiden edition. ENIFF 2020 will screen 40 films including the Oscar awards winning film, “Skin”. There will be industry sessions tagged “Ideas @ ENIFF” by Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, British-Canadian Actor Mark Holden, African film curator Nadia Denton and a host of others. Awards will be presented at the closing ceremony in different film categories.

Thought provoking South African documentary ‘A New Country’ and Mexican masterpiece ‘ANYA,’ will also be screening at the festival.

You can be part of the festival, Registration is completely FREE, register at www.eniff.org/register