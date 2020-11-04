Radio Now 95.3fm set to launch with a 2-week boot-camp for budding radio personalities, audio producers, more

Radio Now 95.3FM, a new radio station owned by KOIDI RADIO Limited, is set to launch on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



As part of the launch activities, an intensive two-week boot camp, conducted by RED| for Africa’s talent hub, REDx, will equip several applicants with the skills needed to begin a career in different aspects of radio presenting, audio production and other broadcasting. Successful applicants will be enrolled into a 3-month Management Trainee program after which the best trainees will be offered a full-time position at Radio Now 95.3FM.



Speaking about the launch of the new radio station, its Chief Executive Director, Kadaria Ahmed said, “We have always been passionate about providing factual, unbiased and Nigerian-focused news, information and entertainment and we are enthusiastic about this unique opportunity to expand our reach.”



“What we are most excited about is the talented minds that we will be training and ultimately working with post-launch. We are optimistic that the two -week boot camp will provide participants with an opportunity to kick-start their careers as radio and audio personalities,” she continued.



Individuals who are passionate about becoming On-Air Personalities, Anchors, Audio Producers, Producers, Researchers, Broadcast Journalists, Social Media Managers, Product Development Managers, Content Planners or Content Schedulers are encouraged to apply for the Boot-camp by emailing their CV and a 200-word piece on why they should be selected to [email protected]. Application closes Sunday, November 8, 2020.



Radio Now 95.3FM aims to be an influential, sustainable media platform, focused on putting the public first and operating using the best global practice.

The station is aimed at shaping national conversations, setting agendas and influencing policy, politics, the arts and behaviour, deepening democracy and bringing Nigerians across the world together, in the task of nation-building.

Their vision is to institutionalise a journalism culture that is focused ethically on reflecting the most vital developmental and governance aspirations of Nigeria and to become Nigeria’s leading digital media company by leveraging emerging and advanced technology to produce unmatched content.