Nigeria’s debt may jump by N6trn in 2021 to hit N38trn – Zainab Ahmed, Panel turns down LCC’s request to resume activities| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s debt may jump by N6trn in 2021 to hit N38trn – Zainab Ahmed

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, has projected that Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021.

She made this projection during her appearance before the senate committee on local and foreign debts on Tuesday. Ahmed estimated that both external and domestic debt would rise to N32.51 trillion by December 2020.

The total public debt stock comprising the External and Homes debts of the Federal and state governments and the federal capital territory stood at N31.01 trillion (USD85.90 billion) as at June 30, 2020,” she said.

Panel turns down LCC’s request to resume activities at Lekki tollgate

The Lagos Judicial panel set up to probe police brutality has rejected the request of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to take possession of the tollgate.

LCC suspended activities at the toll plaza after the shooting of October 20, 2020.

On Tuesday, Rotimi Seriki, counsel to LCC, operators of the toll gate, asked the panel to allow the firm to take possession of the tollgate in order to evaluate the level of damage ahead of making insurance claims.

In her response, Doris Okuwobi, chairperson of the panel, agreed with LCC on the evaluation of the level of damage but she said the panel will not grant its request yet.

Senate tackles Lai Mohammed over N250m project

The Senate, on Tuesday, queried the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, over a controversial project fully funded by the Ministry of Finance for execution by his Ministry in the 2020 fiscal year.

The project was tagged ERPG 10145116, and was listed as ‘completion of NTA Gashua sub-station ongoing’ and had its allocation of N250m fully released to the Ministry.

Chairman, Senate Committee on information, Abdullahi Sankara, stated that the Minister has a lot of explanations to make over the project; adding that it was 100 per cent release of funds without any work commensurate to the full releases done on sight.

Oyo Assembly suspends 13 LG chairmen indefinitely

The Oyo State House of Assembly has placed 13 council caretaker chairmen in the state on indefinite suspension.

Their suspension was attributed to their “non-compliance to the resolution of the House on submission of status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains to the House as requested.”

The affected councils are Akinyele East LCDA, Ido LG, Oluyole LG, Ibadan North-East LG, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, and Ogbomosho Central LCDA.

NCDC confirms 137  new COVID-19 cases

