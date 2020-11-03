#LekkiMassacre: A letter from the LCC director to Nigerians| #TheYNaijaCover

From: Managing Director, LCC
To: Nigerians
CC: TV

I am sure you must be eagerly expecting the release of the CCTV footage at the Lekki tollgate on the day of the Lekki Massacre.

But the thing is our company did not capture the shooting of the peaceful #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army. In fact, it conveniently stopped recording at 8pm due to the vandalism of some equipment and the fire outbreak at the toll gate.

You might also be wondering why there was a power outage on that same bloody Tuesday. Again, you see, the company complied with the curfew instated by Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu and asked staff to leave in adherence with the directive of the government.

I hope this clears all your doubts, dear Nigerians. I hope you bury all questions and believe everything we tell you. Despite the very many differing accounts you’ve heard thus far, I assure you that this is the truth.

Yours honestly,

Abayomi Omamuwasan

A satirical letter detailing the statement the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Managing Director made to the Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS, Tuesday 11 November 2020.

