LekkiShootings: Malami proposes what really transpired on day of Lekki Massacre but seems to be forgetting key details

It’s been two weeks since the Lekki shootings and the events of that day, Tuesday, 20 October 2020 is still fresh in the minds of many Nigerians. The incident which many Nigerians reported to have claimed the lives of protesters garnered a fervent negative reaction from Nigerians in diaspora and the international community.

However, the events following the tragic incident have also left many in a state of confusion over the differing accounts from politicians and the Nigerian Army. First, the state government claimed that no lives were lost. Then the Nigerian Army went ahead to brand media reports of the incident as ‘fake news’ and the president in a speech, acted oblivious to the incident. But Nigerians have never failed to keep asking about that day and demanding answers.

In a recent update by The Cable, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has stated that it is likely that the protesters were actually shot at by hoodlums in military uniforms. Another installation to the many contradictory claims that have ensued from the Lekki incident.

According to Malami, investigations are still ongoing, and Nigerians need not conclude on who ordered the shooting or who was responsible. Speaking, he said that it was “pre-emptive” to conclude that there had even been shootings, as he added that “hoodlums” may have been hired to create a scene. Malami’s claim is coming after Lagos governor had earlier blamed the incident on ‘forces beyond our control’ and had traded several accusations with the Nigerian Army on who is responsible for the shooting.

It is quite funny all the theories that have been put out since the Lekki Shooting, and this one from the Attorney is just as silly as can be. In Nigeria, civilians can’t even walk 100 meters with anything resembling an army uniform without being harassed, now talk about wearing a full uniform and guns. Really?

So hoodlums have access to armored vehicle and army uniform… But if a good citizen wears camo, the person go sniff hell… All s well — Enny Dammy (@FEniola) November 3, 2020

Malami is also forgetting that the Nigerian Army had earlier said that the Lagos governor ordered them at the location. While the army claimed that they didn’t shoot at anyone and won’t disclose names of their operatives who were there, they have admitted being there. So where is the narrative of hoodlums coming from?

The Lagos panel setup for investigating the incidents is still carrying out its investigation. We can only hope that the truth is revealed about the incident that took place on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.