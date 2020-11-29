The Entertainment Fair and Festival “#TEFFEST2020″ was an outstanding success.

The Festival which launched Last year, created by award-winning actress, Dr Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on the 20th of November running till the 22nd of November 2020. The Festival ran virtually for the first 2 days. with Film Business being discussed on day one and the Music Business on day two.

TEFFEST2020

The day three was for the Pitch competition, which had Two teams go head to head pitching their businesses to Angel Investors. Our famous TEFFEST wrap party this year also doubled as the Soft launch of our new studio, The Double Doors by Redhot Studios.

Although this year has been exceptionally difficult on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival was able to achieve its goal which was to help jumpstart the next business year with discussions from speakers from all over the World.

Please click the link below for pictures from TEFFEST2020 wrap party and launch of Double Doors Studios.

See Photos Here