The Entertainment Fair and Festival “#TEFFEST2020″ was an outstanding success.

The Festival which launched Last year, created by award-winning actress, Dr Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on the 20th of November running till the 22nd of November 2020. The Festival ran virtually for the first 2 days. with Film Business being discussed on day one and the Music Business on day two.

#TEFFEST2020
TEFFEST2020

The day three was for the Pitch competition, which had Two teams go head to head pitching their businesses to Angel Investors.  Our famous TEFFEST wrap party this year also doubled as the Soft launch of our new studio, The Double Doors by Redhot Studios.

Although this year has been exceptionally difficult on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival was able to achieve its goal which was to help jumpstart the next business year with discussions from speakers from all over the World. 
Please click the link below for pictures from TEFFEST2020 wrap party and launch of Double Doors Studios.
See Photos Here

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac November 28, 2020

Rema, Damilola Odufuwa, Jide-Kene Achufusi, Chioma Nwosu, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Fakorede, others emerge winners at The Future Awards Africa 2020

The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, 28 November 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition (inspired after the Covid-19 ...

Sponsor November 27, 2020

Attention!!! The Big Bang Friday #JumiaBlackFridays finale is about to get better

Treasure Hunt and Flash Sales are going live by 6 PM! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to buy: ...

Michael Isaac November 25, 2020

Vivo is Offering up to 50% Black Friday Discount on Smartphones Sales in select authorized stores nationwide

It is the most anticipated time of the year when consumers get massive price slashes on their purchases. As this ...

Sponsor November 25, 2020

Michael Adesanya’s Memoir Available in Stores from December 10th, 2020

TweakCentric Solutions Limited has announced the publication of Stanford GSB alumnus and Africa MBA Fellow, Michael Adesanya’s debut memoir, Adewale: ...

Michael Isaac November 23, 2020

Access Bank is employing a multifaceted approach to environmental sustainability

Access Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, at the recently held United Nations Global Compact Business LIVE event revealed the ...

Op-ed Editor November 22, 2020

Budweiser to gift consumers Mercedes Benz, PlayStation 5 in Smooth Kick-off Promo

Budweiser lager beer is the official sponsor of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, two of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail