“Woman on a mission to disrupt the energy sector”, Ogutu Okudo emerges winner of the coveted Young Person of the Year Prize at The Future Awards Africa 2020

Ogutu Okudo

Seven extraordinary individuals including innovators, activists and entrepreneurs from across Africa were shortlisted for The Future Awards Africa 2020 Young Person of the Year prize.

This year, the awards received over 1500 entries for this prize from over 30 African countries. Of those shortlisted, the top candidates were selected as nominees. A Pan-African judging panel reviewed their profiles and selected the top individual for the prize.

“It is our honour to celebrate the invaluable efforts of young Africans as they take a global stage so their leadership can inspire others and accelerate meaningful youth participation across the continent,” said Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi who is chairperson of the Central Working Committee. “Especially in a year where we have doubled down on inclusion and representation which has always been central to this project, this inspiring African woman leading the charge for a generation with the continent’s biggest youth prize is so much more special.” Read the full profile of Ogutu Okudo here.

This prize was judged by Olumide Makanjuola (Nigeria); Marr Nyang (The Gambia); Ndi Nancy Saiboh (Cameroon); Daizy Wanzala (Kenya); Melvis Ndiloseh (Cameroon); Olivia Mukam Wandji (Cameroon); Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg (Kenya); Khadijah Aja Tambajang (Senegal).

The Future Festival 2020 is presented by The Future Awards Africa in partnership with Y! Africa.

Media partners are Africa Magic, MTV Base, Pop Central, YNaija.com, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Clout Africa and BellaNaija.

