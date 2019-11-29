The Future Africa Awards 2019 celebrates a new generation of innovators, creatives, and achievers

With the objective to promote talent, excellence, and service among young Nigerians, Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) celebrated a new generation of young, innovative achievers between ages 18 – 31 years, who are driving the narrative and leading the charge in their industries locally and internationally.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the 14th edition of the awards held on Sunday, 24 November 2019 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. Twenty one (21) winners were announced from over one hundred (100) nominees selected across various categories such as Acting, Music, Public Service, Advocacy, Agriculture, Journalism, including the highly coveted ‘Young Person of the Year’ prize which went to music artiste, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu.

The event was hosted by multi-talented artiste, Folarin ‘Falz the Bahd Guy’ Falana and award-winning photographer, singer, and critically-acclaimed actress, Toni Tones, joining season hosts, Taymesan Emmanuel and ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khaffy Kareem.

Some of The Future Awards Africa 2019 winners include Uka Eje (Agriculture); Sam Ajiboye (Media); Israel Adesanya (Sports); Olaseni Cole (Education); Zang Luka Bot (Technology); Sandra Tuboboreni (Fashion); Adetola Onayemi (Public Service); Ken Nwadiogu (Arts); Timini Egbuson (Acting); Hamzat Lawal (Advocacy); Isaac Success (Community Action), and Simi Drey Adejumo (On Air Personality).

Others are Dare Olaitan (Filmmaking); Tolani Alli (Photography); Shola Lawal (Journalism); Bukky Akomolafe (Professional Service); Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara (Business), and Otosirieze Obi-Young (Literature).

Notable personalities at the event include Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State; Jumoke Adenowo, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Business; Her Excellency, Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Trade and Investment, Botswana; Debo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Owen Omogiafo, Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels; Toyin Abraham, actress and filmmaker; Shaffy Bello, actress and singer, amongst others.

