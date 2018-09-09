The Late 5: Buhari, APC has sponsored Presidential aspirants in PDP – Wike; Fayemi’s transition committee is illegal – Fayose | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that some Presidential aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are moles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency.

Wike who disclosed this in an interview with Premium Times also debunked what he described as a misconception, that he stands up against the federal government; explaining that his fight is against injustice and marginalisation, stressing that should another government come in and perpetuate injustice, he will stand up against them.

“We know those PDP presidential aspirants who are agents of APC

“I cannot again fall the fool that I became under Ali Modu Sheriff. I know some of our presidential aspirants who are running on the sponsorship of the APC and the presidency,” he said.

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has dismissed the transition committee set up by Governor-Elect, Kayode Fayemi as illegal, stressing that his administration has no obligation to relate with any committee not empowered by law.

Fayose who disclosed this on Sunday, through a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said his handover note is ready for the scrutiny of people making enquiries about his government, and urged the Governor-Elect to stop spreading falsehood about him or the finances of his administration.

Stressing that Fayemi was “already preparing excuses for his impending failure at the tribunal,” he insisted that the governor-elect wait for the hand over note that will be handed to him on October 16.

The Nigerian Army says its troops have repelled an attack by the Boko Haram terrorists on Gudumbali community in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the insurgents invaded the town on Friday, to extort and terrorise the residents, as well as attack the military base but were resisted by the troops who also inflicted overwhelming casualties on them, forcing several to flee to the fringes of Lake Chad.

In a related development, Commander of Sector 3, Brigadier General Uwem Bassey, who was on an on-the-spot assessment visit to Gundumbali commended the troops and urged them to continue to remain courageous when confronting the insurgents.

The Enugu chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the claim by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu that he donated the sum of N5m to assist the party’s registration exercise in Enugu in 2014.

State party Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, in reacting to the development over the weekend, described Ekweremadu’s claim as the biggest political blackmail of the century and urged the PDP national leadership to sanction the senator for anti-party activities.

“Since I was elected APC chairman, I have never for once met Ekweremadu one on one. He never mentioned who he handed the N5m to. He only mentioned Ngige, who was a senator at the time, as his witness,’’ Nwoye said.

The Lagos Ministry of Housing has alerted residents of the state and the public against the use of asbestos as ceiling in homes, saying it could cause cancer.

Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who made this known on Sunday, explained that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an affiliate agency with the World Health Organization classifies asbestos as “carcinogenic to humans,’’ based on its ability to cause mesothelioma and cancers of the lung, larynx (voice box) and ovaries, adding that the state Government had replaced the use of asbestos for ceiling with PVCs (plastic) in its estates and buildings, few years ago.

“Asbestos ceilings are carcinogenic, it causes cancer and if you have it in your house you should try and change it,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.