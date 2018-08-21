The Late 5: Buhari replies Tambuwal with 800m Daura trek, History will judge me well on my performance in Ekiti – Fayose | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation t0day:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shunned protocol and walked 800metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, an action the Presidency has termed; ‘a demonstration of his fitness to run for a second term.’

According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu: “I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit he is ; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter.’

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto had recently alleged that the President was inefficient because of his age and health condition, when he said; “We all know that there is a vacuum in the government occasioned by his disposition probably because of his old age or health condition. That is why Nigerians are yearning for younger ones to lead this country.”

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has reassured the people of the state that he would complete and deliver on all projects he has embarked on before the expiration of his term in office on October 16.

The governor who was speaking at the Udiroko festival at the Ewi’s palace on Tuesday, appreciated the the people of Ado Ekiti for solidly supporting his government in appreciation of which he had ensured great developmental strides that beautified the city, and promised to keep in touch with them even after he has left office

“Even if my deputy was announced as the winner, I have an expiry date as governor of the state. It is not the man who governs that matters but what he has done for the people. History will judge me well on my performance as I have delivered on my mandate. I will ensure to work assiduously for the state till my last day in office,” Fayose added.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has given the Oyo Government a seven day ultimatum to begin repairs on Fresh FM’s building demolished on Sunday, and compensate the owner, Yinka Ayefele or face legal action.

In an open letter to the state government dated August 21, 2018, and signed by it’s Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, SERAP said: “We request that you take this step within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will take national and international legal actions to compel your government to act in the public interest and the overall interest of the rule of law.”

It further asked the government to “immediately halt all further eviction and demolition of the Fresh FM building and to show full respect for the safety and dignity of residents and the owner of Fresh FM,” as well as publicly guarantee non-repetition.

The Federal Government says its whistle-blower policy has brought into the nation’s treasury, N13.8 billion from tax evaders.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made this known on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in his Oro country home, Irepodun local government area of Kwara said other massive dividends of the policy include N7.8 billion, $378 million and 27,800 Pounds recoveries from public officials.

Alhaji Mohammed also noted that “the fight against corruption has been unrelenting, without fear or favour, adding that Nigerians no longer celebrate the corrupt while looters no longer sleep at night, as the long arm of the law closes in on them.”

The Ekiti Police Command has on Tuesday announced the arrest of one Omoniyi Ademola Stephen, who allegedly killed a traditional ruler in the state on Monday.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said that Ademola was arrested around 4.30 pm on Monday around Ajao Market in Ado-Ekiti, adding that “the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for more investigation.”

Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area was stabbed to death with a knife by a reportedly mentally challenged person, on his way to his private residence shortly after chairing a meeting with his chiefs where matters of community development were said to have been discussed.

And stories from around the world:

Russian hacking group, Fancy Bear, attempts to launch cyber-attacks against US conservative groups have been thwarted, Microsoft says. (BBC)

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Russians, one Russian company and one Slovakian company for what Washington said were their actions to help another Russian company avoid sanctions over the country’s malicious cyber-related activities. (Reuters)

Iran said on Tuesday it would boost its military might and also showcased a new fighter jet amid increased tensions with the United States and with regional rivals over conflicts in the Middle East. (Reuters)

More than one million people have swarmed relief camps in India’s Kerala state to escape devastating monsoon floods that have killed about 420 people, officials said Tuesday as a huge international aid offers poured in. (AFP)

The UK and the EU have agreed to hold “continuous” Brexit talks after a cool encounter between lead negotiators in Brussels appeared to yield little progress. (The Guardian)