Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Majekodunmi Oluoye and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

Japheth Omojuwa

Twitter is a dangerous place. You go from caring about issues and making positive things happen to actually being interested in how many retweets you are able to get. The latter forces your hand into saying things you would ordinarily not say. The former makes you circumspect. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 21, 2018

Uncle Japheth, why are you whispering? Louder please, they need to hear at the back.

Ibrahim Kwajaffa

Whenever you see corpers paying homage. Na welfare dem want ooo. Make Baba do something. If you know, you know! 😂 — Ibrahim H. Kwajaffa (@Itz_Kwajaffa) August 21, 2018

Surely, we know. The Gospel according to the ‘meagre’ Allawee.

Seems like you went in with one bag and came out with two! Mr Ovation correct me if am wrong. #ifyouknowyouknow — Shamsudeen Isa Sorau (@dinibabba) August 21, 2018

You are very wrong… Are you that jobless? https://t.co/i4cJ35qnVk — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) August 21, 2018

Wait first na. Shebi it’s question Shamsudeen is asking.

Anyway, you should know about trolling by now.

Majekodunmi Oluoye

hmmm…isokuso fe wa ninu oro yii ooo — Majekodunmi Oluoye (@omololuoye) August 21, 2018

It’s the story of many on a day like this.

I cannot agree less. LOL