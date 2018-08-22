“Avengers: Infinity War” directors have declared Shuri as the smartest person in the MCU

Like we needed to be reminded. In a recent video on Wired, Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were asked who they thought is the smartest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, no surprise there, Shuri was the obvious pick in a cinematic topography consisting of the likes of Doctor Strange (insufferable brilliant surgeon) and Tony Stark (more insufferable rich tech guru).

Given the fact that in the space of two films – Black Panther and Infinity War – Shuri redesigned the Black Panther suit, deleted Bucky Barnes’ Hydra programming and was tasked with removing the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead, the directors’ statement corroborates many think pieces on Shuri’s tech chops and intelligence.

Even before Infinity War, fans were already making predictions about the interactions between Shuri and other MCU geniuses, hinged on the knowledge that she was smarter than literally all of them. Shuri’s tech prowess has been a staple in the MCU fan community for months, with meme creations depicting the young Wakandan princess as a cultural force.

Just last month, it was announced that she will be getting her own comic book series and to be penned by award-winning Afrofuturist writer Nnedi Okorafor. With the promise of a Black Panther sequel, the best of Shuri is yet to come.