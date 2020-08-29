Omoni Oboli, Kemi Adetiba and other Nollywood stars mourn ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the titular hero in Marvel’s blockbuster film Black Panther, has died at the age of 43. Hollywood, and the entire world, received the shocking news on Friday evening via Boseman’s Twitter account, and reported to have died of stage four colon cancer which he was diagnosed for in 2016.

It’s absolutely wild that Boseman played Black Panther while chronically subjected to cancer, and other subsequent projects like Netflix’s Da 5 Blood. While condolences are still pouring in from Hollywood celebrities, Nollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the talented actor whose portrayal of a black superhero inspired a young generation and sowed the seeds that anything was possible.

You left a mark that will not be forgotten. Rest In Power brother. 💔💐 https://t.co/4nghquISVM — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) August 29, 2020

Looked at this photo a lot in the last 2 years just in awe of how iconic everything about it is… So heavenly 🕊 pic.twitter.com/8bEdk9zjun — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 29, 2020

Watching this made me cry🖤🖤🖤 Chadwick Boseman

29 November 1977 – 28 August 2020. You came and you conquered, playing a role that changed global perceptions on the big screen about Black and African storytelling. Your Legacy lives on Rest In Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zRdRJJuaqI — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) August 29, 2020

Waking up to this Chadwick news feels like one was just slapped across the face. This one took by surprise.

I do remember seeing a video of him a few months ago and thinking that I hoped it was for a film as he’d lost a ton of weight and it seemed drastic. May he Rest In Peace🙏🏾 — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) August 29, 2020