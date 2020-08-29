Omoni Oboli, Kemi Adetiba and other Nollywood stars mourn ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the titular hero in Marvel’s blockbuster film Black Panther, has died at the age of 43. Hollywood, and the entire world, received the shocking news on Friday evening via Boseman’s Twitter account, and reported to have died of stage four colon cancer which he was diagnosed for in 2016.

It’s absolutely wild that Boseman played Black Panther while chronically subjected to cancer, and other subsequent projects like Netflix’s Da 5 Blood. While condolences are still pouring in from Hollywood celebrities, Nollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the talented actor whose portrayal of a black superhero inspired a young generation and sowed the seeds that anything was possible.

