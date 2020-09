It’s nearly a week since Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer and thrown the world into mourning. While the film community, comic book lovers, and everyone who has seen Boseman on screen paid their tributes, talented youngsters Ikorodu Bois have eulogized the actor with a creative footage cut from a scene in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Nigerians have applauded them for the effort, even as we still mourn the talented actor.