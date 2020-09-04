How to be a holy sinner, Herbalist Rema | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

When superman flies you call him a hero.. But when your granny flies you call her a witch.. Guys let's support local talent, it's not easy.😁😁😁 — Grace (@greenaugustus44) September 4, 2020

But is grandma using her powers for good?

2.

I will be having an online class tomorrow titled

"How to be a good WhatsApp group admin.

Time: 5:30pm

Venue: WhatsApp

Amount: 5,000 only.

You won't regret it.

Please retweet so my hustle can be seen. — Blessing❤️❤️ (@udanshi) September 4, 2020

In case, you might be interested

3.

When it comes to incantation pic.twitter.com/PZS0vZDfFI — ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) September 4, 2020

Everything he said in Dumebi can only incantations

4.

Hey, kidney is now 94m — Folashade🤍 (@iamshadyyy) September 4, 2020

Are you thinking what I am thinking?

5.

Come and be shining teeth with me on TL, and be doing "awwwn" meanwhile you are toasting my husband in his dm😂🤣😂🤣😂aloveet!!! — Azuré😎 (@ellanxo_) September 4, 2020

People are wicked o

6.

Ehn ehn

7.

That young man laughing, stand up and answer my question. https://t.co/cLPEC1ahX8 — TY🌹 (@_alycetaye) September 4, 2020

Yeepaa

8.

God no go same us. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qzwfaBtxNS — Ope baby (@SwitOpe) September 4, 2020

‘God no go shame us’ gang, this is for you

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

8.

Tinsel please release my mother from this bondage, how many yez??? — 👨🏽‍🦲 (@z3m3z3w0) September 3, 2020

Until we have great-grandchildren ooo

10.

Can't blame him, na the way country take Titus. https://t.co/K1HMZh1u5B — Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) September 3, 2020

Holds chest