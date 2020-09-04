How to be a holy sinner, Herbalist Rema | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
When superman flies you call him a hero.. But when your granny flies you call her a witch.. Guys let's support local talent, it's not easy.😁😁😁
— Grace (@greenaugustus44) September 4, 2020
But is grandma using her powers for good?
2.
I will be having an online class tomorrow titled
"How to be a good WhatsApp group admin.
Time: 5:30pm
Venue: WhatsApp
Amount: 5,000 only.
You won't regret it.
Please retweet so my hustle can be seen.
— Blessing❤️❤️ (@udanshi) September 4, 2020
In case, you might be interested
3.
When it comes to incantation pic.twitter.com/PZS0vZDfFI
— ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) September 4, 2020
Everything he said in Dumebi can only incantations
4.
Hey, kidney is now 94m
— Folashade🤍 (@iamshadyyy) September 4, 2020
Are you thinking what I am thinking?
5.
Come and be shining teeth with me on TL, and be doing "awwwn" meanwhile you are toasting my husband in his dm😂🤣😂🤣😂aloveet!!!
— Azuré😎 (@ellanxo_) September 4, 2020
People are wicked o
6.
A good read. pic.twitter.com/lZWsKOBfUj
— Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 4, 2020
Ehn ehn
7.
That young man laughing, stand up and answer my question. https://t.co/cLPEC1ahX8
— TY🌹 (@_alycetaye) September 4, 2020
Yeepaa
8.
God no go same us. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qzwfaBtxNS
— Ope baby (@SwitOpe) September 4, 2020
‘God no go shame us’ gang, this is for you
Funny tweets we saw while men slept
8.
Tinsel please release my mother from this bondage, how many yez???
— 👨🏽🦲 (@z3m3z3w0) September 3, 2020
Until we have great-grandchildren ooo
10.
Can't blame him, na the way country take Titus. https://t.co/K1HMZh1u5B
— Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) September 3, 2020
Holds chest
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
