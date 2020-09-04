YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we loved this week

Every week, we round up the best tweets revolving around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, enlightened us, or made us go a-ha.

Sex without consent is rape. It's simple. pic.twitter.com/H4xmdsiVE2 — Amnesty International (@amnesty) September 4, 2020

Sending love ❤ to everyone who is trying their best to heal from the things they don’t discuss. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) September 4, 2020

Being Queer in Nigeria is like swimming in the ocean with a sack of rocks in a sack tied to your back. It's takes an almost impossible amount of effort to not drown in the sea of homophobia. You are constantly atoning for sins you didn't commit.thread I NEED YOUR RETWEETS PLEASE pic.twitter.com/8ofIKPWQny — Son of the Rainbow AKA LGBTQ+ CLASS CAPTAIN🏳️‍🌈 (@Blaise_21) September 3, 2020

it’s suicide prevention month, something that’s close to my heart. let’s remember, everyone’s fighting their own battles. everyone’s growth looks different. celebrate each other. support each other. love each other. — victoria shedron (@victoriashedron) September 1, 2020

I'm Nigerian. I'm queer. I'm poor. We exist. We are actually the overwhelming majority. Most of us are actually poor. Maybe ask yourself why your politics is committed to stripping poor queer people of agency. Why is your politics exclusionary and centered around the affluent? — Kay (@kayode_ani) September 2, 2020

Science requires skepticism. Religion requires belief. — Naval (@naval) September 1, 2020

Live your life. Write that code. Sing that song. Design that dress. Get that job. Quit that job. Swim that river. Plant that rose. Love that person. Emigrate to that country. Take that risk. Live your life. — Sim Shagaya (@SimShagaya) August 29, 2020

Tomorrow not promised. Be a good person in the meantime. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) August 29, 2020

