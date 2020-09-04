JOMO | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara C.

 

Yesterday I came across a long, long, looooong list of opportunities. There were online masterclasses and lunch-and-learns, extensive interviews, and historical deep dives. There were accounts to follow and live streams to watch.

I looked at this long, long, looooong list, and I thought…

That’s nice, but not for me right now. 

You will not miss anything, you will not fall behind, and you don’t need to fear that everyone is bettering themselves and completing projects without you.

Whatever you’re doing — and however you’re doing it — is more than fine.

And everything else? Say these words:

That’s nice, but not for me right now.

