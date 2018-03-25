The Late 5: Dapchi girls reunite with families, Atiku pledges 40 per cent appointments to the youth, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The released Dapchi girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents were reunited with their families on Sunday.

The girls arrived aboard five buses in the town of Dapchi, in Yobe state, where they were greeted by their parents at the boarding school where they were snatched on February 19.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has held a meeting with the national leadership and state chapters of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

NSGF chairman and Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima; host governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and their counterparts from Kano (Abdullahi Ganduje), and Kaduna (Nasir el-Rufai) attended the meeting held in Sokoto.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has withdrawn his statement that the last Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, being held by Boko Haram would soon be freed by the insurgents.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday in Abuja, claimed he was “misunderstood and misquoted.”

The Federal Government contrary to the reported figure of 110, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 113 persons from Government Girls Secondary and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the number comprised 111 students of the school and two other pupils from an unnamed primary school.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President, has pledged to give 40 percent of appointments in his cabinet to the youth if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

He made the pledge on Sunday at the inauguration of the national and state executives of a pro-Atiku group, Intellectual Think-Tank for Atiku (ITTA).

Atiku, who was represented by Oladimeji Fabiyi, chairman of All Atiku Support Group (AASUG), said the 40 percent representation is because of the “critical role” the youth play in elections.

And now, stories from around the world…

Catalonia’s ex-leader Carles Puigdemont has been detained by German police acting on a European arrest warrant.

Mr Puigdemont, who is wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, was held crossing from Denmark on the way to Belgium, his lawyer said.

Mr Puigdemont will appear before a German judge on Monday.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has taken out full-page adverts in several UK and US Sunday newspapers to apologise for the firm’s recent data privacy scandal.

He said Facebook could have done more to stop millions of users having their data exploited by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica in 2014.

“This was a breach of trust, and I am sorry,” the back-page ads state.

It comes amid reports Facebook was warned its data protection policies were too weak back in 2011.

President Donald Trump’s attorney announced Sunday that a veteran Washington husband-and-wife legal duo will not join Trump’s team handling the Russia probe.

“The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President’s Special Counsel legal team,” his lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them.”

The lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a “warning shot” to the President.

On Thursday night, Michael Avenatti tweeted an image of what looked like a CD or DVD, with the caption: “If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many words is this worth???? #60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta.”

Avenatti said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the disc contains evidence proving the porn star’s claims about her alleged affair with Trump.

“I want to be really clear about this: It is a warning shot. And it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with President Trump that they better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people,” Avenatti said.

The captain and vice-captain of Australia’s national cricket team resigned in the middle of a Test match Sunday over a ball-tampering scandal.

Pressure had been building on captain Steve Smith after teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera pulling tape from his pocket and rubbing it on the ball on day three of the third Test against South Africa Saturday.

The scandal caused outrage in Australia and prompted widespread calls for a full investigation from fans, former players, official sporting bodies and senior politicians including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.