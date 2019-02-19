Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130

The death toll in the recent attacks in Kaduna has risen to 130, Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced Tuesday. The killings occurred in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. El-Rufai had earlier on Friday announced that 66 persons were killed by unknown attackers there. Addressing State House correspondents after attending an expanded security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, the governor said the figures had gone up.

CUPP asks DSS to arrest, prosecute Daura for impersonation

The Coalition of United Political Parties on Tuesday commended the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer on its former Director-General, Lawal Daura. The coalition’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, stated this in a statement made available to journalists

INEC to commence distribution of sensitive materials in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kano State says it will commence distribution of sensitive materials across the 44 local government areas of the state on Wednesday. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state Riskuwa Arab-Shehu disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

Ballot box snatchers will be punished according to the law – INEC chairman

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday said that anyone who engages in ballot box snatching during the rescheduled general elections will be punished according to the law. Yakubu made these clarifications during a press briefing at the Abuja International Conference Centre, venue of the 2019 general elections collation centre.

Niger delta politicians arming thugs for trouble – Nigerian Army

According to Premium Times, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army headquartered in Port Harcourt says it has uncovered a plot by politicians in the Niger Delta region to arm thugs in fake military uniform to cause trouble on the opening day of the general elections on Saturday. The 6 Division, the newest of army formations created in 2016, is responsible for Nigeria’s Niger Delta region with long-running volatility and critical oil and gas infrastructure.

In a statement on Tuesday by a spokesperson for the army, Aminu Iliyasu, a colonel, the army said intelligence revealed the “unholy” plan allegedly by political actors in the Niger Delta.