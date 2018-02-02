The Late 5: NUT warns 12 state governments still owing salaries, Arsene Wenger says Europe’s top five leagues is being destroyed and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, hosted the governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they discussed human trafficking and how to re-orientate the Nigerians who were recently brought back from Libya.

The Federal Government has renamed the Federal University, Ndufu-Ikwo, Ebonyi, after the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced the renaming Friday, at Oko, Anambra, during the burial of Ekwueme.

The Presidency has condemned the spate of hate speech by the media as it relates to the farmers/herders crisis in Benue.

The spokesperson of President Buhari, Garba Shehu Friday, made the condemnation while briefing State House Correspondents.

He said, “the growing lack of respect for journalism ethics and press laws in the Nigerian media, especially regarding the clashed in Benue is very unfortunate“.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was playing politics with the open letter he wrote to President Buhari.

He said if Obasanjo had meant well, he would have met with President Buhari to talk about the issues he raised in the letter.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has warned that it might declare an industrial action to protest against the 12 state governments still owing teachers’ salaries.

The National President of the NUT, Michael Olukoya said the defaulting states include Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Taraba, Delta, Kaduna, Osun, Nasarawa, Oyo and Kogi and are owing between one and 28 months’ salaries.

And stories from around the world….

The United States Friday, banned the export of weapons and defense services to South Sudan, stepping up pressure against President Salva Kiir to end the country’s four-year civil war.

State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert said, in a statement, “The Department of State today announced that it is implementing restrictions on the export of defense articles and defense services into South Sudan“.

North Korea has warned if the United States goes ahead with delayed military exercises with South Korea after the Winter Olympics it will not “sit idle”, the North’s foreign minister said in a letter to the United Nations.

Ninety migrants are feared drowned after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast.

Three survivors said most of those who drowned were Pakistani nationals. Libyans were also on board.

US President Donald Trump has approved the release of a controversial memo thought to detail bias on the part of the FBI.

The memo is about the conduct of its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

When asked, Trump told reporters it was a disgrace and a lot of people should be “ashamed of themselves”.

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger has said the competition in Europe’s biggest leagues is being “destroyed” by clubs who have “huge financial power”.

He said, “When you look at the five big leagues in Europe, in December we already knew four champions.

“That means something is not right in our game. The huge financial power of some clubs is basically destroying the competition.”

Black Panther is still two weeks away from hitting theatres but advanced ticket sales on Fandango is already outpacing all other superhero films.

Ticket sales for the movie has also eclipsed every other movie that currently has tickets for sale on Fandango.