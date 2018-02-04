The Late 5: Reps discover another $202m missing from NIA coffers, IBB warns Buhari not to re-contest in 2019 and other stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest in 2019 . Less than two weeks after a similar advice from, former Military President,has asked President

He urged Buhari to complete his first term and allow a new generation of leaders to take control of the affiars of the nation.

The scandals plaguing the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is not on the end as another $202 million has been discovered to be missing from its coffers.

This comes after $43 million was found in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment said to belong to the NIA.

Then there was the $44 million allegedly missing from the NIA’s coffers which the House of Representatives mandated its committee on Public Safety and National Security to investigate.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC Zamfara) said while investigating the missing $44 million as mandated by the House, a stunning discovery came to light that an additional $202 million is missing from the coffers of the NIA.

The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom Saturday accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of being an accomplice to the recent attacks by suspected herdsmen on residents, a day after the police chief reportedly demanded a suspension of anti-open grazing law.

“If truly the IGP said what was widely reported by the media, our conclusion is that his is a clear case of a man who is either on a mission to mislead the nation or is complicit in the attacks on Benue communities and the killing of many people by terror herdsmen,” Ortom said, according to Premium Times.

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, says the Federal Government has concluded plans to roll-out nationwide screening for most common types of cancers.

Adewole spoke at a ceremony to mark the 2018 World Cancer Day, with the theme “We can, I can“.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has sent an open letter to President Buhari asking him to “bring back naturalised Nigerians, refugees and asylum seekers who were illegally arrested, detained and deported to Cameroon Friday, January 26, 2018, by the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd)”.

And stories from around the world…

Pope Francis has invited Catholics, Christians and people of other religions to observe February 23 as a day of prayer, fasting and initiatives for peace.

The Pope urged all of humanity to ‘say no’ to violence and conflict.

The Police in Italy has said that an extreme right-wing suspect accused of targeting migrants in a drive-by shooting has shown no remorse.

A lone gunman opened fire in the central city of Macerata Saturday, wounding five men and one woman, all African migrants.

Hundreds of thousands of Greeks have taken to the streets of Athens in a protest about the decades-long dispute over the name Macedonia.

Many Greeks object to the country of the same name calling itself Macedonia, saying it implies a territorial claim on Greece’s northern Macedonia region.

China has urged the U.S. to drop its “Cold War mentality” after Washington said it planned to diversify its nuclear armoury with smaller bombs.

China’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, “The country that owns the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, should take the initiative to follow the trend instead of going against it“.

The New York Times reports that Israel has been using “unmarked drones, helicopters and jets” for the past two years in a secret air campaign on jihadists in the Sinai peninsula with the blessing of the Egyptian President, el-Sisi.