The Big 5: Army says Boko Haram has been completely defeated, Maina sues EFCC and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the arrest of the controversial spokesman of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida should he fail to turn himself up within 24 hours.

Afegua is wanted for “issuing a fake statement.”

Afegbua in the purported statement quoted the former military ruler as saying President Muhammadu Buhari should not seek re-election. But the former president denied it and issued another one which he personally signed.

But Afegbua insisted on the one he issued as the authentic.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, has said Boko Haram insurgency has been completely defeated.

According to him, troops of Operation Deep Punch II, on Friday, dislodged and occupied the insurgents’ tactical ground “Camp Zairo”.

Hundreds of insurgents surrendered and many fled, while over 100 civilians were rescued, Gen. Nicholas said.

The governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha has said his determination to free the state from the clutches of mischievous politicians has attracted enmity to him.

He said, “Today, I’m happy as I stand before you as governor. This is an honour I can never take for granted. Before my advent, I had nursed it in my mind to one day become the governor.

“After my first attempt in 1999, I decided the place was not for me. But on the other hand, I discovered that Imo State was in bondage and in the hands of a very few. That was the reason I decided to condescend from my presidential ambition to rescue this state.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said the Federal Government has created millions of jobs in sectors of the economy through its various programmes.

A statement by a Senior Adviser (media) to the minister, Segun Adeyemi, quoted him as saying over seven million jobs have been created in the agriculture sector alone.

The former Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina has sued the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the agency for alleged defamation of character.

The suit dated January 15 and filed on his behalf by his counsel, James Onyilo, before a High Court of Justice, Lafia, accused Magu of granting media interview, which were slanderous, untrue and malicious.

And stories from around the world…

Actress Uma Thurman has detailed long hinted-at allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a New York Times article, she says Weinstein pushed her down and “tried to expose himself” at the producer’s hotel room in London during the 1990s, before she managed to “wriggle away“.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman said the claims about an assault “are untrue“.

US President Donald Trump said suggested that the Nunes memo “totally vindicates ‘Trump’” and shows the Russia probe is a “witch hunt.”

But at least three Republicans pushed back against that assertion Sunday, including Rep. Trey Gowdy, who was actively involved with the drafting of the controversial memo that alleged abuse of government surveillance powers.

Colombia has opened its first shelter for Venezuelan citizens leaving their home country to escape an economic crisis.

The shelter — in Cúcuta, on the border between the two nations — is run by the Red Cross and can house 120 people a day for up to 48 hours each.

At least one person was killed in Moscow, Russia, after freezing rain and heavy snow downed thousands of trees over the weekend.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the death occurred when falling trees took down power lines. He added five others were injured in the heavy snow. Turkey‘s Prime Minister warned that Kurdish YPG forces will pay “twice as much” following the deaths of seven Turkish soldiers in Syria‘s Afrin province. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim made the threat in a tweet, Turkey’s state media said. Saturday marked Turkey’s deadliest day in its military operation dubbed “Operation Olive Branch” in northern Syria.