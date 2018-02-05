Entertainment Roundup: Kylie Jenner announces birth of first child with Travis Scott; The Royal Hibiscus Hotel premieres in Lagos | More stories

It’s another Monday and here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the weekend flew by.

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl, reveals pregnancy

Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner is now a mom.

Following months of speculations, we can now confirm that the Kardashian sibling was truly pregnant and has now been delivered of a baby girl.

Kylie Jenner made the big reveal in a social media post that partly reads, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

This is the 20-year-old’s first child and baby father, Travis Scott is said to be ecstatic about the new born. The rapper tweeted:

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner also shared an 11-minute video titled, ‘To our daughter’ where she details her pregnancy journey with footages, an interview with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, visiting the doctor, seeing her Sonogram, her baby shower and a first look at Kim Kardashian’s new baby girl, Chicago West.

Watch the full video here:

Ycee parts ways with Sony Music Africa

Months after the Twitter exchange between rapper, Ycee and Sony Music Africa boss, Michael Ugwu that let us in on the disagreement between both parties, Tinny Entertainment has now announced end of the deal that bound them.

Ycee signed a distribution deal with Sony Music Africa in October 2016 but there were indications that the relationship had gone sour when the ‘Juice’ singer took to Twitter to accuse the label of ”milking and raping artistes”.

In a statement released by Tinny Entertainment over the weekend, the label revealed that they have “terminated the contract with Sony”.

Tinny Entertainment signed a license and distribution deal with Sony Africa for the distribution of some of YCEE’s music globally, in the hope that SONY AFRICA would take their music to the next level.

“We would like to state officially that we terminated our contract with SONY through our lawyers, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, by a letter dated 5 December 2017.

Henceforth, we are the sole owners of the copyright in any and all of our music and can exploit our music on any and every platform.

We have realized that it is best to undertake the distribution of our records by ourselves, as a Record Label and that Made in Nigeria across board, is the only way to be above board.”

As a Label, we are pushing out great music this year starting with “Say Bye Bye,” “I Wish” and our YCEE and Bella Collabo EP, “Late Night Vibrations.”

We thank you for the love!

Signed, Tinny

For: Tinny Entertainment

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel premieres in Lagos

The grand premiere for EbonyLife Films’ latest production, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel held at The Civic Centre last night with a starstudded attendance.

The romantic drama which features media personality, Zainab Balogun as lead actress and Kenneth Okolie as lead actor was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2017.

The premiere which promised love, food and music was attended by top Nollywood stars and media and music personalities.

Executive producer, Mo Abudu earlier penned a note detailing the difficulties experienced in picking a premiere date and thanking everyone who contributed to making the whole journey a success.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel will hit Nigerian cinemas on 9 February.

See photos from the premiere: