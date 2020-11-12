The ‘Lazarus’ of Insurgency: Nigerian Army begins manhunt for Shekau…again | #TheYNaijaCover

With a series of spectacular resurrections that can put raised-from-the-dead-Lazarus to shame, leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has proved to be a persistent man of many lives.

It was in 2009 that he was first declared dead; killed during clashes between Nigeria’s army and Boko Haram. He showed up in 2010, in an interview, to remind people he was still alive and well.

Again in 2013, Shekau was declared killed, the only difference is, this time, by the Cameroonian military. A photo was released on social media, allegedly of Shekau’s body. Shekau showed up again, in true form, in a video to debunk allegations of his death.

This cycle repeated itself in 2015, and then again in 2016. Each time, Shekau popped up; taunting Nigeria’s forces with a smugness that can only translate to; ‘You thought, suckers’.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Army released a list of 86 persons wanted in connection with an act of terrorism; Shekau notably on the list. With many reported ‘successful’ murders of Shekau by the military, it is quite surprising to see that the Nigerian army is still embarking on a fresh manhunt for the notorious terrorist.

As with many things in Nigeria, this incident is tragically humorous. It is also quite disheartening as it has been 11 years since the fight against Boko Haram began and we are yet to make the necessary strides to see its end. Every other day, we hear of killings and massacres of innocent Nigerians in the Northern states and yet the government has insisted on rehabiliting these terrorists and releasing them back into society.

It is obvious we still have a long way to go if we want to successfully squash insurgency in Nigeria. And one can only hope that when Shekau is caught and ‘killed’ again; he remains dead.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-ed Editor November 11, 2020

On the street of heartbreak | #TheYNaijaCover

As with all trends on social media, young Nigerians always have things to say. Experiences on heartbreaks and relationships fallouts ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Exposed! : 6 Nigerians convicted in UAE for allegedly funding Boko Haram | #TheYNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz when news of the conviction of six Nigerians over their alleged funding of insurgent group, Boko ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 6, 2020

A word for the wise: It is better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan cautions Trump | #TheYNaijaCover

The whole world is silently watching and waiting for the declaration of the next President of the United States of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 5, 2020

‘It have do:’ Senate panel asks Buhari to stop going abroad for medical trips | #TheYNaijaCover

What does it say when our very own Nigerian politicians are asking the president not to look to the abroad ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 4, 2020

Borrow Borrow: Nigeria’s penchant for loans drives her to South America| #TheYNaijaCover

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has been characterised with it’s need to acquire more and more debt for the nation. Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail