Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning

Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, has released a video claiming responsibility for the killing of at least 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari.

In the video obtained by HumAngle, Shekau said the farmers were killed for colluding with the Nigerian army. According to him, some of the farmers arrested some of Boko Haram’s members and handed them over to the Nigerian military.

The Boko haram leader warned that the same fate will behold those in collaboration with the army if they don’t repent.

“This message is for those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you,” a masked commander of the group warned in the video.

Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC chairman for another five-year tenure

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five-year tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on 25th November transmitted to the Senate for confirmation, the nomination of Professor Yakubu for a second term in office.

The letter from President Buhari was read, on Tuesday, on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

FG launches autogas programme in Abuja

The Federal Government has launched an autogas programme called the National Gas Expansion Programme in Lugbe, Abuja.

The launch held in Lugbe, Abuja, on Tuesday, but President Muhammadu Buhari attended virtually from the presidential villa.

The programme involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars, generators from petrol to gas; aimed at deepening domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms. The programme is expected to extend operations to all states of the Federation.

The Federal Government Autogas program is expected to deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021.

Okonjo-Iweala named Forbes Africa Person of The Year

Nigeria’s first female minister of finance and the prime candidate for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named Forbes Africa Person of the Year 2020.

Other eminent Nigerians to have bagged the award are Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (2019), Muhammad Sanusi II (2013), former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Aliko Dangote (2014), president of the Dangote Group.

NCDC confirms 281 new COVID-19 cases

281 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-123

FCT-64

Kaduna-38

Imo-15

Rivers-11

Plateau-8

Ogun-5

Bayelsa-4

Kwara-4

Bauchi-3

Edo-3

Kano-2

Osun-1



67,838 confirmed

63,430 discharged

1,176 deaths pic.twitter.com/Mliv6kGz2M — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 1, 2020