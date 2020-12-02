Nneka the Pretty Serpent, Omo Ghetto, Finding Hubby – Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this December

It’s the holiday season and while Nollywood doesn’t have a catalogue of good Christmas movies, December’s slate of offerings are indeed something to look forward to. Coronavirus is the elephant in the room of course, presenting an interesting dilemma to the mix: do we still want to go watch movies while a pandemic is still out there? At the end of the day, the decision is ultimately personal.

Finding Hubby (Dec. 4)

An adaptation of Tunde Leye’s blog series Finding Hubby that went viral in 2012, and directed by Femi Ogunsanwo, Finding Hubby is first an indication that social media and the blogosphere holds a plethora of stories waiting to be adapted into visual forms. Starring Knockout Blessing star Ade Laoye, the film follows her adventures in the search for finding a man. It’s a fun, sprightly romantic drama that ropes in themes of female friendship and finding love.

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (Dec. 4)

Nothing is more befitting for this Christmas season than a romcom. Enter Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards, which had initially been slated for a June release but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kambili is directed by Kayode Kasum (Love Is Yellow, This Lady Called Life) and tells the story of Kambili (Nancy Isime) who is determined to get married before 30 and recruits the help of her friends.

Nollywood movies about marriage have been made in nauseating abundance, so Kambili fits right into that market. Isime is joined by Swanky JKA, Elvina Ibru, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and more.

Quam’s Money (Dec. 11)

A sequel to the 2018 Tope Oshin-directed drama New Money, Quam’s Money is directed by Kayode Kasum and capitalises on the huge charisma of security guard Quam (Falz) who finds himself in new wealth. But when he’s swindled by an experienced fraudster played by Nse Ikpe Etim, he goes the extra mile to get this money back. Falz is in his comedic wheelhouse, the trailer is cut to hear Falz say interesting zingers. New cast members in Michelle Dede and Toni Tones, and Jemima Osunde makes a return.

Nneka the Pretty Serpent (Dec. 18)

Tosin Igho’s take on Nneka the Pretty Serpent, drawn from the 1992 blockbuster, is a horror film. Repeat this and pass it on. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, is this a sequel or remake? All along, we have been led to believe that it’s a remake, especially since Play Network announced that there were looking for a new face to play the titular Nneka.

Alas, Idia Aisien is the ”new face” as we see her stepping into the role that canonised Nollywood’s femme fatale horror. There’s also the heartwarming appearance of Ndidi Odi, whose role is still puzzling. There are other heavyweights in the cast like Zack Orji and Chioma Akpotha and regulars like Kenneth Okolie, Judith Audu, Bimbo Ademoye and others.

If it’s a sequel, why does it still go as Nneka the Pretty Serpent?

Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Dec. 25)

The sequel to 2010’s Omo Ghetto is a glossy update, with more stars to boot. It’s the first film Funke Akindele-Bello, who starred in the original, has made alongside her husband JJC Skillz. Funke brings a lot of heart and gusto into playing double roles as Lefty and Ayomide, twins separated from birth and living utterly different lives. Lefty as the leader of a riotous female gang and Ayomide, a self-respecting, well-mannered woman. This chapter is about their worlds colliding and ponders on whether blood is thicker than water.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga stars Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Thomas and also Yemi Alade in her movie debut.