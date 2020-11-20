Should we go to the cinemas with coronavirus still around?

With coronavirus still much around, we are never going back to the time when it was completely safe to watch movies in cinemas. At least not for now. To say that cinemas in Nigeria were shuttered due to the pandemic would be an understatement. Box office revenue took a hit, cinema economy comprising of low-level workers had no incomes, and Nollywood actors took to TikTok to deal with boredom.

The string of lockdowns that were lifted since May meant cinemas were preparing to open, provided they did so under safety guidelines. A few movie premieres have popped up here and there, while movies like Toyin Abraham’s Fate of Alakada that were delayed due to the pandemic tried to pull in skeptical moviegoers.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, Ramsey Nouh’s second tryout as a director, premiered last week with just enough celebrities for atmosphere and all I could think of was reifying the coronavirus in sinister ways. As studios roll out their movies before the year ends, marketing has been aggressive through mediums like social media.

Still, moviegoers who have seen the Rattlesnake remake report that cinema turnout is low. The taste of popcorn, and its combination with carbonated drinks might reconnect people back to what it felt like to have a care-free cinema experience. But the reality is that many are already accustomed to the streaming culture that took over during lockdowns.

Much of this has to do with the arrival of Netflix in Nigeria, lending itself as a coping mechanism to survive anxieties and boredom. There was an uptick of Nollywood movies arriving on the platform, and as such the industry had an identity boost. With the cinema window shrinking, in that Nollywood movies no long stay long in cinemas before they land on Netflix, people might feel it’s better to favour watching movies on Netflix than cinemas, especially since it can be done from the comfort of one’s home with zero chances of contracting coronavirus.

And seriously, what are the movies that Nollywood is churning that can’t be watched safely on streaming platforms? We don’t make superhero films, nor do we make technical, cinema-worthy pictures that require grand-size screens to ramp up viewing effects. Just recently, Warner Bros. decided that its tentpole movie Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max, as well as theaters. A movie like this is suited for the silver screens, with its grand themes and CGI tableau.

In a year that major studio movies, especially Marvel films, were postponed to 2021, Wonder Woman 1984 going to HBO Max feels like a corporate gamble, and seems to be towing after Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that failed domestically. We are still the navigating coronavirus pandemic, and cinemas are looking quite unsexy to return to. Most of have already internalised that coronavirus is still out there, whether or not we find ourselves still paying for that movie ticket.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche October 26, 2020

Lovers Rock, Night of the Kings, Beginning…The most notable films of #NYFF58

In keeping with the non-competitive nature of the New York Film Festival (NYFF) which ran from September 17 to October ...

Kola Muhammed October 21, 2020

How Mo Abudu helped to seal Oscars pidgin recognition for Nollywood

While agitation for reforms across sectors continues to inform gatherings on Nigerian streets and roads, a clamour which was made ...

Bernard Dayo July 29, 2020

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut ‘The Water Man’ has a soundtrack from Ric Hassani

In a tweet posted today, singer Ric Hassani revealed that he made the music for David Oyelowo’s The Water Man, ...

CS Lozie June 22, 2020

#YNaijaNonBinary: ‘Bearded Mouth’ by CS Lozie

In primary school, I had this teacher. I don’t remember her name but if you ask me to close my ...

Wilfred Okiche December 13, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: 1929, Herbert Macaulay Affair, Makate Must Sell…disappointing films of the year

For the annual review, only feature length films that received a wide distribution either on big screens or streaming platforms ...

Wilfred Okiche December 11, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Kate Henshaw, Elvina Ibru, Swanky JKA… See the 10 best acting performances of the year

The performances that had us buzzing all year round. Hand them all their trophies. Saeed Funky Mallam – Mr President ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail