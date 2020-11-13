NNPC raises petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N168-N170/litre; Kogi introduces levy on every loaf of bread | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NNPC raises petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N168-N170/litre

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.

The PPMC, in an internal memo with reference number PPMC/C/MK/003, dated November 11, 2020, and signed by Tijjani Ali, said the new ex-depot price would take effect from Friday.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots. The increase in the ex-depot price is expected to cause an increase in the pump price. The projected pump price is to range from N168 to N170 per litre.

Kogi introduces levy on every loaf of bread

The Kogi state government has introduced a levy on every loaf of bread baked in the state; espousing that it is aimed at improving the internally generated revenue.

However, TheCable reports that the bakers are against the levy.

The ministry made the introduction on November 9, through a memo signed by the Commissioner’s Permanent Secretary, Usman Ibrahim. The collection of the levy will start from November 16, 2020, but it is yet unclear how much the levy will be.

Jerry Rawlings: Ghana’s ex-president dies aged 73

Ghana’s former President Jerry, John Rawlings, has died at the age of 73.

He died in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness.

He led two coups, first in 1979, before twice being elected president in multiparty polls. He first seized power railing against corruption and was responsible for executing several former heads of state for their alleged graft and mismanagement.

He was also seen as a champion of the poor, but came to be criticised for alleged human rights abuses.

Davido finally releases anticipated album; a better time

David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dropped his anticipated album, ‘A Better Time’.

The music star took to his social media page on Friday to release the 17-track project to his numerous fans. The singer had earlier scheduled the project’s release for July but failed to meet the deadline and consequently announced a new date.

The tracks in the new project include ‘Fem’, ‘Jowo’, ‘Something fishy’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Very Special’, ‘Holy Ground’, ‘The Best’, ‘Shopping Spree’ and ‘Sunlight’ and also features music stars like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Nas, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage, Mugeez, and CKay.

NCDC confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases

212 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-71

Imo-26

Plateau-26

FCT-19

Ondo-17

Kaduna-14

Rivers-9

Oyo-9

Katsina-6

Osun-4

Bauchi-2

Ekiti-2-

Nasarawa-2

Ogun-2

Kano-1

Kwara-1

Taraba-1



64,728 confirmed

60,790 discharged

1,162 deaths pic.twitter.com/1evegK9VhL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 12, 2020