You may not have heard of Nigerian-born and Emmy award winning journalist Ojinika Obiekwe and that’s fine. I have also not heard of Jon Snow, the fictional character in HBO’s Game of Thrones but now I do. As an anchor and lifestyle correspondent for PIX11 News in New York, Obiekwe has interviewed top-tier celebrities, politicians and people from Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Harrison Ford to Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy and George Clooney, just to name a few. Her Instagram is full of colorful, mini interviews and she once shared her recipe for fried plantains in case you are in doubt of her Nigerian-ness.

So you can see why this is such a big deal. Obiekwe sits with celebrity DJ Jimmy Jatt for an interview on his career as Nigeria’s foremost and successful disc jockey, the music business, and upcoming projects. You can check out pictures below.