[The Media Blog] Ultima Studios is bringing “Family Feud” to TV and we are bracing ourselves

With its flagship shows Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and Project Fame West Africa becoming something close to TV relics, Ultima Studio is currently doing good business with the addition of the spanking new show Family Feud to its content offerings in 2018. Family Feud is one of the longest-running, highest-rated and most loved TV game shows in the world. And just few weeks ago, CEO of Ultima Studios Femi Ayeni was in London where he signed an agreement with the franchise distributors, Fremantle Media, to produce the conic show in Nigeria.

At the signing ceremony, Femi Ayeni said, “Ultima Studios is fully committed to ensuring that Nigerians are afforded the same opportunities, to enjoy the most riveting television contents available to the rest of the world, and entering this agreement with Fremantle Media, to produce in Nigeria, the multi-award winning format, Family Feud, is just another display of that commitment.”

Currently hosted in the US by the award-winning host and comedian, Steve Harvey, Family Feud is an American family game show created by Mark Goodson. The format features two families, each composed of four or five members, going head-to-head to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, posted to 100 people. The simplicity of the Family Feud format allows both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show irrespective of their educational background or knowledge.

With the Nigerian version to be produced by Ultima Studios, Nigeria joins the list of over 50 countries, such as Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Indonesia, and many more, to have adapted Family Feud; the worldwide franchise which ranked at number 3 on Game Show Network (GSN)’s 2006 list of the 50 Greatest Game Shows of All Time, and was included on TV Guide’s 2013 list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.

Ultima’s decision to bring Family Feud to Nigeria is fuelled by a desire to produce a quality TV game show that engages families across Nigeria; thus ensuring that participating families and audiences alike are guaranteed an entertaining, fun-filled, wholesome viewing experience that brings families together.

Family Feud joins Lion’s Den on Ultima Studio’s slate of TV programming for 2018, as Ultima Studios also recently announced an agreement with UK-based Sony Pictures Television to produce in Nigeria, the world’s number one business reality television show, Lions’ Den; The internationally acclaimed format is popularly known as Dragon’s Den in the UK and Shark Tank in the US, but has also been titled Lion’s Den in countries such as Germany, Denmark, Kenya and Romania.

For more on Family Feud, please visit – www.ultima.ng/family-feud