Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, Kayode Ogundamisi, Seyi Gesinde, others

1. Dike

Sometimes you wonder what the money is doing in the bank in the first place when it is only ‘rich customers’ that get loans and other bank benefits.

Or how much do average Nigerians get as interest?

But wait oo… which one is ‘Generator servicing charge’? Lol!

2. Chude Jideonwo

The opinion of other people should not matter much when it comes to your life. Friends and family, yes, sometimes, but opinion from social peers matters less and are quite inconsequential to the overall scope of your life. Stop waiting for approval from everyone.

Chude drops the hint.

Exactly how we live our lives and when we get negative nods, we feel downcast.

No!

3. Kelvin Odanz

This our brother is throwing shade…

And someone is adding Cameroon pepper:

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

The government has failed to provide infrastructure and the people are billed for helping themselves?

What are we paying tax for?

5. Olu

Maybe, just maybe we should stop comparing a developed country with an underdeveloped nation.

When our leaders get it right, we can get back to the conversation.

6. Sewa

‘Strange’ things do happen honey.

7. Seyi Gesinde

8. Chibuzor

Hmmm…there’s some truth here, really.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Wande Coal, Dipo Awojide and DJ Jimmy Jatt on #IWD2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Praiz, Atiku Abubakar, others

Chude Jideonwo kicks off #TheJoyTour hosted by ‘happiness’ professor, Laurie Santos at Yale