Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, Kayode Ogundamisi, Seyi Gesinde, others

1. Dike

Sometimes you wonder what the money is doing in the bank in the first place when it is only ‘rich customers’ that get loans and other bank benefits.

Imagine we all take charge, boycott banks and return to burying our monies in the ground, wall and kolo, tell me these corporate thieves won't stop the meaningless charges – debit alerts, ATM maintenance fees and Generator servicing charge. Lubbishes! — The Summarizer (@TaliusDike) March 9, 2018

Or how much do average Nigerians get as interest?

But wait oo… which one is ‘Generator servicing charge’? Lol!

2. Chude Jideonwo

The opinion of other people should not matter much when it comes to your life. Friends and family, yes, sometimes, but opinion from social peers matters less and are quite inconsequential to the overall scope of your life. Stop waiting for approval from everyone.

Chude drops the hint.

"We all love ourselves more than other people, but care more about their opinion than our own.” — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 9, 2018

Exactly how we live our lives and when we get negative nods, we feel downcast.

No!

3. Kelvin Odanz

This our brother is throwing shade…

Donald Trump is low key having a great presidency. -Progress with in North Korea

-Jobs and the economy (yeah, Obama's "legacy" 😂)

-Defeating ISIS and other "freedom fighting" extremists with the help of Putin. No fancy speeches. Just putting his money where his mouth is 😂 — Kelvin Odanz (@KelvinOdanz) March 9, 2018

And someone is adding Cameroon pepper:

Kelvin loud this! Man is standing behind & aggressively pushing to execute each & every of his campaign promises, see the recent increase in steel import tariffs, and to imagine he has spent just a year, while our King in the North daily blames his predecessor & even Ancestors. https://t.co/2jahmIULsg — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) March 9, 2018

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

The government has failed to provide infrastructure and the people are billed for helping themselves?

In Lagos you get billed for providing your own water as @AkinwunmiAmbode gets "creative" in increasing Lagos IGR. State to begin "post construction inspections" If you have a borehole, you will pay the State government for the installation of borehole or water treatment facility. pic.twitter.com/Loex0XBRXV — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 9, 2018

What are we paying tax for?

5. Olu

Just 2 days job I did here in U.S, and have made my monthly salary in Naija; same salary some colleagues in naija will say u are lucky you earning over a hundred. My coming back has been postponed — Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) March 9, 2018

Maybe, just maybe we should stop comparing a developed country with an underdeveloped nation.

When our leaders get it right, we can get back to the conversation.

6. Sewa

You will be cooking jollof rice for him and he'll be on his bed texting "I love you" to one girl who can't even fry egg😏 — Sewa 👑 (@Duchess_Tweets) March 9, 2018

‘Strange’ things do happen honey.

7. Seyi Gesinde

I think if this #IStandWithLagos will be meaningful if Lagosians or friends of Lagos can mention one thing each they like about Lagos.

Has Lagos developed to your state?

What has the governor done, others elected officers too?

Other matters arising? — Seyi Gesinde (@GhesheS) March 9, 2018

8. Chibuzor

Hmmm…there’s some truth here, really.

Don't waste your time addressing rumours, chances are they won't believe your truth anyway. Just embrace every bit of it and watch them fall like dominoes trying to figure you out. — Chibuzor (@thisisChibuzor) March 9, 2018