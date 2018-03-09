The Late 5: ‘Ekweremadu to be charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal’, Benue cancels mass burial, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Benue State Government has cancelled the mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Okpokwu.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the announcement for the burial during his visit to Omusu Edimoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said, “There wouldn’t be mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Okpokwu.”

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said it is trying to ensure that company registration is completed in two hours starting from December this year.

Acting Registrar-General, CAC, Azuka Azinge, stated this on Thursday during the oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment to the commission’s Lagos office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi has ordered the arrest of government officials from two warring communities in Ikwo local government area of the state.

Umahi gave the order in Abakaliki during a security meeting convened on the communal clash between Ekpomaka and Inyimegu communities of the area.

He asked Tituts Lamorde, commissioner of police in the state, to arrest Fidelis Okpata, his deputy chief of staff, traditional rulers and government officials present at the meeting.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu will be charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) next week by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), it has been reported.

He will reportedly be arraigned for “false declaration of assets”.

Ekweremadu is accused of having assets in United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America which he allegedly did not disclose in his declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Thirteen power generation companies (GenCos) have sued the federal government for giving “preferential treatment” to two competitors.

The GENcos said they are on the verge of collapse over debts in excess of N1 trillion, currently generate 80% of the power consumed in Nigeria.

And now, stories from around the world…

North Korea agreeing to discuss denuclearisation “is evidence that President [Donald] Trump’s strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working,” US Vice-President Mike Pence has said.

He said the US had made “zero concessions” and “consistently increased the pressure” on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

An unprecedented summit between the two leaders is due to take place by May.

It comes only months after the pair hurled insults at each other.

About 180 military personnel have been deployed to Salisbury to help in the investigation into the attempted murder of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter.

The military personnel – drawn mostly from the Army, but also from the Royal Marines and RAF – are experts in chemical warfare and decontamination.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed on Sunday afternoon after being exposed to a nerve agent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has described the attack as “outrageous”.

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa’s only female head of state, is to quit over a financial row.

She has been accused of using a bank card provided by a charity to make personal purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars.

She is to step down after ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of the island’s independence next week.

Denying wrongdoing, she said she had refunded all the money, Reuters news agency reports.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “was not a surprise in any way,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday, less than a day after the top US diplomat said conditions were not yet ripe for negotiations with North Korea.

Speaking to reporters in Djibouti, the latest stop on his week-long tour of Africa, Tillerson explained the sudden shift by saying it was “a decision the President took himself” after having the matter “on his mind for quite some time.” It followed a “fairly dramatic” change in posture from Kim, he added.

The dust has barely settled from the PyeongChang Games, but South Korea is again preparing to welcome athletes from across the globe for the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

About 570 athletes from 48 nations will compete in 80 medal events across six Winter Paralympic sports — alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice sledge hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling — from March 9-18.