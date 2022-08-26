MTN and Ultima Studios to Debut Award-Winning Game Show – ‘Family Feud’ on Nigerian Screens

…announces Bisola Aiyeola as host

LAGOS, NIGERIA

The globally acclaimed game show, ‘Family Feud’ is set to grace screens across the nation from October 7, 2022 courtesy of leading technology company and headline sponsor, MTN Nigeria in partnership with Nigeria’s foremost production company, Ultima Studios. MTN’s support for the show was announced at an event on Wednesday at the company’s Ikoyi head office, during which popular actress, Bisola Aiyeola, was named as the show host.

The show promises hilarious and inclusive entertainment as it showcases a diverse range of Nigerian families in a battle to win cash and other prizes. Each show will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

Speaking at the event, Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said, “One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond. It will be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations. It will be exciting to watch.”

“Family Feud is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes”, commented Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios.

“The show is made even more interesting because the five participants in each family can be made up of nuclear family members, friends from work, neighbours, old boys or old girls of schools and almost any relationship which binds us together in a community. The families will be able to play to win up to N5million and ensure that every family member becomes a millionaire courtesy of our lead sponsors – MTN,” Ayeni added.

A high point of the event was the announcement of Bisola Aiyeola as the show host. She expressed her excitement saying, “I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Family Feud.’ It’s a show I have come to love, and I look forward to sharing the experience with families across Nigeria. The questions are hilarious and when you mix that with our unique Nigerian humour, expect non-stop laughter. It’s more than just asking questions. Part of the fun is revealing their unique personalities to further engage with the families.”

Before the premiere episode of Family Feud Nigeria in October 2022, subscribers can start prepping Family Feud Nigeria and win cash every day by participating in a humourous trivia competition. From August 24, 2022, MTN customers can send DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud survey questions to win cash every weekday – Monday to Friday. Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10,000 each month.

The show will air first on DSTV & GoTV’s Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban – starting October 7, 2022. The broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels, with the NTA Network leading the pack.

L-R: Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, A’isha Umar Mumuni; actress and host, Family Feud Nigeria, Bisola Aiyeola and Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, at the unveiling of Family Feud Nigeria show sponsored by MTN Nigeria at MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Lagos on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

L-R: Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, A’isha Umar Mumuni; actress and host, Family Feud Nigeria, Bisola Aiyeola; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho and CEO, Ultima Studios, Femi Ayeni, at the unveiling of Family Feud Nigeria show sponsored by MTN Nigeria at MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Lagos on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.