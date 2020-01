The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) just announced that they will begin the implementation of a new tariff from April.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced a review of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO) 2015 and the minimum remittance order (MRO).

The regulator said it does not envisage an immediate increase in end-user tariffs until April 1 and a transition to full cost reflectivity by end of 2021.