Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I was in this group named ‘Dope boys nation’, one day this guy suggested that we changed the name to ‘Fine boys association’, And I said “if we changed the name then there should be no ugly guy in the group”, one idiot now replied “that’s why we are removing you”😭😭😭😭😭 — KING COLO 👑🤪 (@colomental_) January 6, 2020

My Ex girl left me in 2017 cos I refused to quit my job in Dubai and return to Nigeria just to be with her, it felt really bad, but i moved on with my life. Last night, I got that “I Miss you” text from her on fb, I really do not know how to react to that information!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 6, 2020

If your girl is on video call with her friends while her phone’s on speaker then she turns the camera to You, it’s not show off my guy. She’s warning them not to say things they’re not supposed to say! 😎💔 — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 6, 2020

I tell people different stories

.

So when they gossip about me, they shall argue 😊 — Holydragon 🇳🇬 (@cheebuzo) January 6, 2020

The reason you don’t know most of your relatives is because you are not Rich. ✌️💯 — Arákùnrin TémiTayọ 🤴 (@temiitay) January 6, 2020