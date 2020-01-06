Call for Entries: OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest

OPPO Mobile is giving Nigerian semi-professional and amateur photographers the opportunity to express their creativity and redefine their world-view with the “OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest.”

Leading global smartphone brand, OPPO, aims to support, empower and inspire the new generation of photography lovers within Nigeria through the creative use of the 48MP Quad Camera OPPO Reno2 smartphone.

The contest goes beyond over N2,000,000.00 in cash and smartphone prizes and extends to mentorship from the celebrity photographer, Anny Robert who will guide and nurture their creative talent during the duration of the activity.

OPPO seeks to build a diverse, global community of photography lovers adept in visual storytelling and Redefinition Photography Contest is a step in the right direction.

The contest is open to semi-professional and amateur photographers within Nigeria, who are determined to see and capture the world differently and are ready to tell a story through the power of photography. To participate in this contest, interested candidates are to visit differenceinaclick.ng, register and submit their entries.

After registration, participants are to submit their original works for the initial stage of the competition, after which shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stage.

In the second phase, contestants will be required to take pictures using the 6 different photography modes available on the OPPO Reno2 device in their corresponding themes, which include:

● Wide Angle – Architecture and Landscape

● Zoom – Love for Nature

● Ultra Night Mode – Night Living

● Microspur – Food art

● Videography – Precious Moments

● Blurring – Humans of the city

The top three participants will go home with the sums of N1 million, N500,000 and N200,000 along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones worth N179,000 each.

Entry submissions close on the 19th of January, 2020.

For more information, follow @opponigeria (Instagram & Facebook) and @oppomobileng (Twitter).