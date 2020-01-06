Tacha has left Teebillz, but did she really ever need a manager?

Tacha

Surprising absolutely no one, the media partnership between former manager of Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun and Big Brother Nigeria ‘Pepper Dem’ sensation, Tacha Akide has collapsed. First announced a month plus after Tacha was disqualified from the Big Brother House for violence and provocation; not long after a spectator pronounced a moratorium on her prospects after the show. The merger re-announced the reality star and reminded everyone that Teebillz had indeed been instrumental on some level to Tiwa Savage’s phenomenal success.

However, the union felt fraught with doom from the beginning. Tacha was volatile in the house, had garnered around her a fanbase that was as loyal as they were vicious. And they had their own plans for her career and a timeline in which it would be achieved, and they didn’t answer to no one, not Teebillz, and most certainly not their idol, Tacha.

 

 

THANK YOU BILLZ VIZION FOR HELPING ME END MY 2019 ON A HIGH❤️🔱

There is no way to say for sure why the split happened, but it is obvious in hindsight that while Teebillz might have been beneficial in negotiating deals for Tacha, she didn’t need his help in managing her brand or growing it. The #TachaTitans have ensured that Tacha remains at top of mind, trending her name several times across social media when she was in the house, and trending it at least once a day since she was disqualified. They are quite organized, patronizing products she endorses to confirm her ability to sway buyers, creating WhatsApp ‘cells’ (a phenomenon they have co-opted from pentecostal churches) that spread the gospel of Tacha and ensure that Titans remain accountable and active in their end goal of making Tacha the most influential celebrity in the country.

No offense to Teebillz, but there is no way he could have replicated this much access, engagement and turn over in such a short time. Perhaps their business partnership could have been salvaged if he stayed in a purely administrative role because Tacha is a media machine all to herself. We’d all do well to observe her closely and take lessons.

 

