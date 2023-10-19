Top 10 Fashion Content Creators of This Week

Denola Grey

This week at Ynaija, we look at the incredible and jaw-dropping looks served by Nigerian fashion content creators.

These fashion content creators are passionate about what they do as they style outfits we would never think to merge and wear; they inspire our wardrobes and clothing styles, keeping us updated on trendy fashion styles.

These are the Top 10 Fashion Content Creators of This Week

  1. Toke Makinwa

This week, Toke took it down to Paris to display her love for streetwear fashion. The media girl floored us all with her outfit, which looked classy and fancy — fit for her event.

  1. Ivy Ifeoma Iboko

Tall, beautiful, and modelesque, Ivy stays shining with her outfit from Melvincuccy.

  1.   Ebuka

Ebuka always brings his A-game to whatever red carpet he is asked to walk. The media personality does not disappoint when it comes to styling.

  1. Temi Otedola

What else can be said about the actress and fashion enthusiast? Temi Otedola shows us that styling comes naturally to her as she wears unique and exciting outfits that put the ‘c’ in “classy”.

  1. Dr Akin Faminu

No one else does it like Akin Faminu’s peak fashion styling and content creation. Akin makes it to our list of top 10 fashion content creators because this list would be incomplete without him.

  1. Denola Grey

Whether he’s walking the red carpet, shooting his enemies in a movie scene, or tracing the pages of magazines, Denola Grey is not one to disappoint when it comes to fashion.

  1. Dr. Tacha

An actress, entrepreneur, and fashion content creator, Tacha influences streetwear fashion, making it look effortless as she slays in her unique styles.

  1. Kie Kie

Causing traffic and trouble either on the highway, on the internet or our screens, Kie Kie will always be the number one troublemaker as she stops time in her latest photoshoot wearing an outfit by The Vibe Station.

  1. Diana Eneje

Diana shuts it down every day and every night. The model and influencer is the IT girl in fashion and luxury.

  1. Neo Akpofure

The ex-BBNaija is a fashion enthusiast who inspires men with his outfits and lifestyle. The actor and influencer knows how to blend colours and clothes to a fine, rich taste, which makes every fashion enthusiast want to acquire his wardrobe.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 22, 2023

Trace Awards 2023: Paying Homage To African Music

Trace Awards had its first-ever award show last night at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, adding one more African platform ...

Abraham Isaac October 20, 2023

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Responds to Criticism on Support for John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has reacted to the recent backlash it received regarding the ill-health of one of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 20, 2023

Fun Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend, which means it’s that time when we can have some fun. Weekends are the only time we ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 19, 2023

Tyla Reveals Interest in A Date With Rema

South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal (Tyla) has expressed interest in going on a date with the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 17, 2023

“We Are Fighting For Women to be Heard and Seen” | Rihanot and Tiara of ‘The Counter-Narrative Podcast’

In a world where lies are peddled against gender inclusivity, gender violence, and women’s rights, the ladies of “The Counter-Narrative ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 17, 2023

Tiwa Savage Cancels First-Ever Headline Show in London Due To Virus

Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Tiwatope Omolara Savage (Tiwa Savage) reveals her reason for being unable to attend any show that involves her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail