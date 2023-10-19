This week at Ynaija, we look at the incredible and jaw-dropping looks served by Nigerian fashion content creators.

These fashion content creators are passionate about what they do as they style outfits we would never think to merge and wear; they inspire our wardrobes and clothing styles, keeping us updated on trendy fashion styles.

These are the Top 10 Fashion Content Creators of This Week

Toke Makinwa

This week, Toke took it down to Paris to display her love for streetwear fashion. The media girl floored us all with her outfit, which looked classy and fancy — fit for her event.

Ivy Ifeoma Iboko

Tall, beautiful, and modelesque, Ivy stays shining with her outfit from Melvincuccy.

Ebuka

Ebuka always brings his A-game to whatever red carpet he is asked to walk. The media personality does not disappoint when it comes to styling.

Temi Otedola

What else can be said about the actress and fashion enthusiast? Temi Otedola shows us that styling comes naturally to her as she wears unique and exciting outfits that put the ‘c’ in “classy”.

Dr Akin Faminu

No one else does it like Akin Faminu’s peak fashion styling and content creation. Akin makes it to our list of top 10 fashion content creators because this list would be incomplete without him.

Denola Grey

Whether he’s walking the red carpet, shooting his enemies in a movie scene, or tracing the pages of magazines, Denola Grey is not one to disappoint when it comes to fashion.

Dr. Tacha

An actress, entrepreneur, and fashion content creator, Tacha influences streetwear fashion, making it look effortless as she slays in her unique styles.

Kie Kie

Causing traffic and trouble either on the highway, on the internet or our screens, Kie Kie will always be the number one troublemaker as she stops time in her latest photoshoot wearing an outfit by The Vibe Station.

Diana Eneje

Diana shuts it down every day and every night. The model and influencer is the IT girl in fashion and luxury.

Neo Akpofure

The ex-BBNaija is a fashion enthusiast who inspires men with his outfits and lifestyle. The actor and influencer knows how to blend colours and clothes to a fine, rich taste, which makes every fashion enthusiast want to acquire his wardrobe.