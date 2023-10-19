Tyla Reveals Interest in A Date With Rema

South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal (Tyla) has expressed interest in going on a date with the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor (Rema).

The Water singer revealed this desire in her recent interview with Apple Music with a smile.

“Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic,” she said.

Although that gesture sparked dating rumours about the two African artists, she debunked the rumour.

“After that situation, I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see because it looks like a scandal. Even I started believing we were dating. But we are just friends.”