Unified Payments becomes first to achieve 3DSD2.2 certification for new payment options

Unified Payments, Nigeria’s premier financial technology service provider, has successfully launched its new e-commerce gateway services built on the new state of the art payment gateway platform from Compass Plus Technologies. The strategic move further strengthens 18-year partnership between the two technology titans and has enabled Unified Payments to become the first institution to achieve 3DS2.2 certification that supports first-in-kind secure and seamless payment options. Unified Payments’clients will now be able to introduce a range of new, convenient and secure payment methods including Pay-with-phone-number, phone-number-on-fileand pay-by-link.

Unified Payment’s mission is to become Africa’s dominant and world-class e-payment service provider by leveraging the most advanced technologies available. To maintain its leadership position in the market, the Fintech giant, needed to migrate its existing payment gateway to a solution that would enable it to achieve 3DS2.2 certification in the shortest time frame possible and provide enhanced payment experiences through secure omnichannel payment platforms that also allows for quick adaptation to changing consumer preferences.

Speaking on this great feat, Dr. Agada Apochi, Managing Director, Unified Payments commented, “We are delighted to have successfully migrated our payment gateway to the latest technologies, working with Compass Plus, “This makes us the first institution in Nigeria to enable certain payment options including pay-with-phone number on 3DS2.2 compliant standard, ensuring we deliver the smoothest and most secure payment experiences possible. It also puts us in the perfect position to introduce a range of new payment methods to our customers, solidifying our commitment to leading in Africa’s digital payment innovations.

“We are proud to have supported Unified Payments to become 3DS2.2 compliant institution in Nigeria and the first to achieve certain payment options,” said Rustam Bagautdinov, Key Account Manager at Compass Plus Technologies. “Over the years, we have worked with UP on a range of projects to help them drive innovation in the African payments industry, and it’s always a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking company. We look forward to further supporting their business and other innovative projects in the future.”

About Unified Payments:

Unified Payment Services Limited is a group of companies with services including Financial Technology, Banking, Payment Scheme, Digital Commerce, Value Added Service, Payment Solutions, Software Solutions. The Unified Payments Group comprises, Hope PSBank, Nigeria’s premier payment service bank, Payattitude, a digital-first payment scheme, UP Digital, a telecom value added service provider; andTM30 a software solutions provider. https://up-ng.com/

About Compass Plus Technologies:

Compass Plus Technologies is passionate about payments technology and architecting it properly for the needs of today and tomorrow. From start-ups and industry disruptors to recognised innovators and market leaders, our exceptional technology puts our customers in the driving seat and ultimately in control of their payment ecosystems. Together, we deliver ground-breaking and industry-leading products and services with uncontested ease and proven time-to-market.

compassplustechnologies.com