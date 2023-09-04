The 2023 Headies Award Winners; Rema’s Speech and Tacha’s Advice



September 3, 2023, marked the day all Nigerian and African artists would be recognised by Headies for their artistry, talents and hard work in the music industry.

The long-awaited 2023 Headies Award was finally here, and everyone was curious to see who deserved to take home the treasured trophies, respected and recognised by Nigerians, the fans and Headies.

The Award night was hosted by Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J., who played excellently in the roles given to them. The Headies 16th edition was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA, where many fans’ favourites were present.

Ahead of the other artists on the list of nominations was Burna Boy, leading with ten nominations, including the Best Male Artiste, Best Song of the Year, Best Afrobeats, and Artiste of the Year. The theme of the Award was called “Celebrating African Renaissance,” and it witnessed prominent African artists across the continent grateful for the recognition of their hard work in building and promoting Afrobeats around the globe.

Winners of the 2023 Headies Award

Some of the winners of the 16th Headies Award Show are listed below:

Best Rap Single: ODUMODUBLVCK – Declan Rice Best Vocal Performance (Male): Wande Coal – Kpe Paso Producer of the Year: Rexxie – Abracadabra Rookie of the Year: ODUMODUBLVCK Best Male Artsite: Rema Afrobeats Single of the Year: Burna Boy – Last Last Next Rated: Asake Best Collaboration: Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage: Who Is Your Guy? Album of the Year: Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe African Artiste of the Year: Rema (Nigeria) Headies Viewers’ Choice: Victony – Soweto International Artiste of the Year: Selena Gomez Best Female Artiste: Ayra Starr Best R&B Single: Burna Boy – For My Hand Best Central African Artiste of the Year: Libianca (Cameroon) Best Recording of the Year: Victony & Tempoe – Soweto Best Rap Album: Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Rema’s speech on supporting our institutions at the Headies Award

Signed to Mavins Record, Divine Ikubor (Rema) has taken the world by storm as his smash hit ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez has been on the Billboard Top 10 hits for over 40 weeks.

Upon receiving an award, Rema highlighted the “slowly fading institutions,” he stated that he was here not because of the award but in support of the institutions.

“That’s why I’m here, be it Afrobeats, Afrorave Afro-this and Afro-that, last last we go jam for Afrobeats award; Afrobeats is not the first African genre to get platinum this and alladat. Yes, we appear on the fancy VMAs and BETs, but this is our chance to protect what we have,” he spoke on preserving Afrobeat’s recognition worldwide.

Tacha’s word of advice to Headies

Former BBN participant and entrepreneur Tacha took to social media to talk about the movement of Headies, a Nigerian award show to the U.S.

The entrepreneur stated that it was cute when it was moved to the United States for the first time last year as it was a sign that Africans were being recognised overseas; however, doing it again was wrong as no big award show was held initially abroad would ever be brought to Nigeria or Africa.

“How is it that the biggest music award show in Africa is being held abroad back to back? Where is the sense in that? We are the ones promoting it here in Nigeria; we are the ones voting. Have we forgotten that even BET used to give us awards to our artists backstage and not onstage?” she said.

She claimed that Nigerians are still to part with their “slave mentality” as we’re pandering to the foreigners’ tastes and entertainment. She maintained that the Headies be held in Nigeria rather than taken overseas.