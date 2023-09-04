President Bola Tinubu leaves Abuja for India’s G-20 Summit| State NLC Chapters vow to partake in the upcoming strike; 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rescues a 13-year-old boy with missing intestines

The National Labour Congress recruits the partnership of other state NLCs willing to partake in the two-day warning strike

President Bola Tinubu leaves Abuja for participation in the G-20 Summit in India

The Ex-President’s aide and former Chairman of NDDC was seen on social media wrestling with accommodation in London a few months after the change in government

Lagos, Nasarawa, Bayelsa communities lament flood risks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

President Bola Tinubu leaves Abuja for participation in the G-20 Summit in India

Specially invited by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, President Bola Tinunu will depart Abuja on Monday, September 4, to participate in the G-20 Summit in India.

The bond between Nigeria and India remains as strong as the president of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Tinubu will depart his home country at the special request of the Indian Prime Minister to witness, observe, and share a few critical insights at the G-20 Summit. The President will also speak at the Nigeria-India Business Conference and the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable.

At the CEO Roundtable, various industrialists from both countries’ private sectors will be in attendance, along with senior government officials. President Tinubu hopes to invite the industrialists to invest directly in Nigeria’s labour-intensive economy and encourage global capital. The success of this summit will not only boost Nigeria’s economy but also create room for jobs for her people.

In a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the President will share his country’s view on the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which addresses the crises humanity and the planet are facing.

“Given the President’s renowned experience in introducing investment to Lagos State, successful industrialists have sought separate private engagements with him at the summit,” the statement reads.

“The President’s itinerary will also include bilateral meetings with a cross-section of world leaders from four continents, each representing both G-20 and non-G-20 countries,”

In accompaniment with the President on his trip to India, several Ministers such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, Minister of Industry and many more can be found beside him.

The National Labour Congress recruits the partnership of other state NLCs willing to partake in the two-day warning strike

Since the declaration of the two-day warning strike announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), several state chapters of the labour union have voiced their desire to participate in the strike if the Nigerian government does not meet their needs.

The leaders of the state chapters revealed that they had authorised their members to partake in the two-day warning strike, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, 2023.

NLC State Chapters like Bauchi, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Sokoto, and Ekiti States have all voiced their opinion in joining the strike, stating that their committees have had their meetings and hinting at the possibility of the State Chapters supporting the industrial action.

“We are under the authority of our national leadership, and whatever is decided at the national level is binding on us. So, yes, we are joining the strike,” the Chairman of NLC Lagos, Mrs. Agnes Sessi, said.

According to reports by The PUNCH, all affiliate bodies were in attendance at a meeting concerning the participation of the two-day warning strike. The meeting was said to have included the Medical and Health Workers Union, Hotel Workers Union, and Nigerian Union of Teachers.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rescues a 13-year-old boy with missing intestines

Upon the viral SOS call made by a mother on social media, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to see the boy with the missing intestines.

Adebola Abiodun, a young boy, had been admitted to LASUTH, where he allegedly lost small parts of his intestines, according to his mother. The hospital has denied touching any of the boy’s intestines while they performed corrective surgery on him. The hospital management claimed that the boy had previously been operated on at a private hospital before being brought to LASUTH.

The Governor of Lagos State, therefore, vowed to take care of all matters regarding the young boy’s medical care, promising that he would task all of LASUTH’s management to do right by the boy and heal him so that he can return to school once again after being admitted in the hospital for over a month.

“I’m here, and I have seen your doctors, and we are going to do everything to make sure you get well, but I want you to be strong. It’s going to be difficult; we are going to do everything we can to get your strength, to give you back your health and get you back to school,” the Governor said.

In his soothing and confident voice, the Lagos State Governor spoke with the boy and exchanged knuckles with him as a sign of pleasant greetings amongst men. The 13-year-old boy, Adebola Abiodun, was all smiles to see the governor of Lagos present and promising to assist him in getting back his health.

Former Chairman of the Board of NDDC was seen on social media wrestling with accommodation in London a few months after the change in government

Mrs Lauretta Onochie, a former aide to ex-president Buhari and the previous Chairman of the Board of NDDC, was seen in an embarrassing video trending on social media as she battled for accommodation in London, UK.

Shortly after the change in the position of the chairman of the board of NDDC by the current president, Bola Tinubu, Mrs Lauretta Onochie returned to Europe, where she was embarrassed and refused accommodation by her family on Saturday, 2, 2023.

The reports, as seen on the popular social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stated that the new NDDC Board ignored the ex-Social NDDC Board member, which was why she chose to return to London to eject the family living in her apartment, on rent forcefully, only to be met with disgrace.

In the video footage posted by Sahara Reporters, Mrs Lauretta was warned by a family member who argued that she could not share a living space with her. The embarrassment knew no bounds as a child also held a belt to the ex-chairman of the board of NDDC, threatening her to leave their home.

“I have told my dad to call the cops again; you can’t stay in my house again. I don’t know you. Leave our house,” a voice said in the background.

Mrs Lauretta Onochie later took to social media to explain the situation, stating that her cousin, Victor Fejokwu, and his wife were stranded in the UK and looked to her for assistance. Mrs. Lauretta recounted her efforts in trying to reclaim her house a year later, but it all proved difficult till she used the police to evict them. In the post, she rejoiced by highlighting the words “What a Battle, I Recovered My Home!”

Lagos, Nasarawa, Bayelsa communities lament flood risks

The State Governments of Lagos, Nasarawa and Bayelsa have alerted their residents to relocate their homes, citing the flood risks that could claim lives and properties if ignored.

However, in response to relocating their homes, some residents in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa have cried out to the government to rescue them. The announcement of relocation due to possible floods came from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Meteorological Services (NIMET), and Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA), who had all been warned of the release of the Cameroonian dam into the ocean.

There was also a report of water release by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority. The Lagos State Ministry of Environment has urged its citizens residing within that area to evacuate immediately.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Lekan Shodeinde, advised the residents in affected areas to move upland as the state is concerned about the safety of lives and properties.

“Comparatively, 968.6mm was recorded as the amount of rainfall for 2021, 1,140mm for 2022, while in 2023 so far, 1,128.6mm has already been registered, meaning when the remaining four months are factored in, a very high intensity of rainfall would be recorded for try entire year,” Shodeinde said.

All residents who might be affected by the floods are being advised to move out of the area before it becomes too late for them and their cherished properties.