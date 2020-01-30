OPPO Mobile announces top 20 finalists for the Redefinition Photography Contest

Twenty participants have advanced to the next phase of the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest, an online competition designed to showcase the talents of young and promising photographers in Nigeria.

Adebayo Adegoke Samson, Adesina Zaid, Adewale Alli Tijani, Ayanfeoluwa Olarinde, Ayodimeji Olugbewesa, Bisola Idowu, Bolarinwa Yusuf Olasunkanmi, Ebenezer Aransiola, Esosa Osaze, Fowosire Damilola, Iyesogie Ogieriakhi, Joel Adu Oluwaseun, Jude Anyanwu, Majid Ogunkoya, Michael Bankole, Obidinma Odinakachukwu, Rotimi Jerrie, Tunmise Otegbayo, Yitschaq Abia, and Mohini Ufeli were selected based on their ability to showcase their creativity, telling a powerful story through photography.

The announcement was made on the 29th of January 2020 via the brand’s social media pages.

Speaking on the announcement of the top twenty participants, the PR Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Joseph Adeola said:

“We are delighted to announce the selection of the top twenty photographers who participated in the contest and delivered impressive entries. These entries are proof that OPPO Mobile Nigeria is setting the pace in smartphone photography in Nigeria.

OPPO Mobile will continue to support, empower and inspire the new generation of photography lovers within Nigeria and the world at large,” he added.

Each finalist will receive an OPPO Reno2 device to capture and redefine everyday moments using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno2 device which are: Wide Angle, Zoom, Ultra Night Mode, Microspur, Videography and Blurring. Ten finalists will then be selected by elite judges for an online voting process to select the final winners.

The top three winners will be rewarded with the sum of N1 million, N500,000 and N200,000 along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones worth N179,000 respectively amongst others.

The Redefinition Photography contest is part of the brands effort to support and promote young talent giving them the platform to showcase their photography skills to the world.