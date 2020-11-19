OPPO makes huge statement with 50% discount in the OPPO Black Friday Frenzy

OPPO Mobile Nigeria just announced the biggest Black Friday discount deals for smartphones in Nigeria and this is a perfect chance for quality smartphone lovers to change their phones without breaking the bank. 

Starting from tomorrow, the 20th of November 2020, OPPO Mobile Nigeria would be offering a special 50% discount on select OPPO smartphones in the OPPO Flash Sale Frenzy on the OPPO Store on Jumia. The OPPO A12 which currently sells at N59,000 will be selling at a jaw-dropping N29,750 + FREE shipping to any part of Nigeria. 

There will also be a price slash of up to 25% on the various OPPO smartphones on the OPPO Store on Jumia and this will also be supported by FREE shipping to any part of Nigeria. 

People who cannot take part in the Jumia Black Friday Frenzy are not left out, they can simply walk into any accredited dealership nation wide and get an instant N10,000 if they buy the latest OPPO A93 smartphone + the Enco W31 wireless earphones that pairs with any kind of modern smartphone, has super bass, charges fast and cancels external noise. They also get FREE nationwide shipping too.

Finally, for the rest of November, people will be able to get a 10% discount on the OPPO A12 & OPPO A93 smartphones if they buy from SLOT, 3CHub or Finebrothers nationwide.

For more information, connect with OPPO Nigeria on Facebook @opponigeria, Instagram @opponigeria, Twitter @oppomobileng. You can also Call/Whatsapp our Sales Desk on +2349071432433 #OPPOBlackFriday

