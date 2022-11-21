The Evolution of Black Friday In Nigeria

Black Friday is the most popular shopping event in history. It is simply a day when you see amazing discounts on various products ranging from mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products and more. For many, it has become the most anticipated sales event of the year as they get to do all of their holiday shopping.

In Nigeria, Black Friday was first made known to the general public in 2013 by top e-commerce platform Jumia, offering various discounts via its e-commerce website to attract consumers from all across the nation. The brand set out to recreate the excitement of retail sales that had been well-known in the United States decades earlier as the day after American Thanksgiving.

On the first event, online sales records were broken. The e-commerce platform reported the biggest traffic in its history of online shopping, with the website having over a million visitors. Since then, Black Friday has grown to be the most well-liked shopping occasion in Nigeria, and it keeps getting bigger every year as more businesses—both online and offline—join.

The popularity of Black Friday sales has also increased due to e-commerce and technology as more consumers choose to shop online rather than compete for the top-selling item or wait in a line outside brick-and-mortar stores.

In Africa’s developing markets, Jumia is leading the charge to provide consumers with an exciting Black Friday experience, collaborating with thousands of brands and merchants on its platform to offer consumers a wide range of products across all consumer needs while supporting SMEs and brands in reaching millions of consumers.

Jumia is also using this platform to help consumers navigate the current economic realities by providing access to a range of quality products at affordable prices. Consumers can also have fun while shopping by taking advantage of the mega deals, treasure hunts, flash sales and other special offers available during this period. In addition, the brand has also extended its Black Friday deals to the Jumia Food platform, allowing consumers to have meals from their favourite restaurants delivered in minutes.

This year’s Black Friday sales, themed ‘Beat Sapa’, will run till November 30th, where consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers Jumia has in store for them.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 21, 2022

Angela Williams, President & CEO of United Way Worldwide, Visit to Nigeria

The President of United Way Worldwide, an international non-governmental organisation (INGO), Angela Williams, has pledged more support and investment for ...

YNaija November 12, 2022

Nigeria’s Dotun Ayeni Publishes The World’s First Case-Based Research Paper On Idiosyncratic Deals

Dotun Ayeni’s paper titled ‘Temporal contexts and actors vis-a-vis i-deals’ timing and creation: Evidence from Nigeria’ has been accepted and ...

YNaija November 11, 2022

Gillian Baci Announces ‘The Hybrid Concert’ in Partnership With NFT Protocol RMRK

Pop artist and Fired Up crooner, Gillian Baci, has announced The Hybrid Concert (#THC), a one-of-a-kind event featuring a mashup ...

YNaija November 9, 2022

BetKing To Reward Customers In Celebration Of The FIFA 2022 World Cup

Lagos, Nigeria, November 3rd, 2022 – Today, leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing kicked off its World Cup ...

YNaija November 7, 2022

Livespot360 to Position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment This December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival.

Nigerian leading creative solutions company, Livespot360, will, for 8-days this December, curate a first/of-its-kind experience that will bring the world ...

YNaija November 5, 2022

Movie in the Park Experience, Halloween Edition

The MIP experience is back again this November for the Halloween edition in Lagos. The movie in the park experience ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail