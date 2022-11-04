Consumers in Nigeria to leverage Jumia Black Friday to navigate economic challenges

Lagos, Nigeria, November 2nd, 2022 – Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has announced the launch of the 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event. The campaign, tagged ‘Beat Sapa’, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers.

The campaign, which kicks off on Friday, November 4th, 2022, will run till Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Consumers in Nigeria will get massive discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top international and local brands. This year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas as the Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo and Guinness as Gold sponsors.

“The Jumia Black Friday campaign is another opportunity for us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers. With the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices. This 9th edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs. We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and “Beat Sapa” with Jumia, said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi.

The annual commercial event, which was introduced into Nigeria for the first time in Nigeria and in Africa in 2014 by Jumia, continues to gain popularity amongst consumers and has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness.

“We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday campaign, where our customers can expect the best deals on the quality range of product assortment from the Nivea brand. We are aware of the tough economic conditions, which is why at Nivea, we believe in care beyond skin which means being part of the solution. We want to make self-love and self-care accessible and affordable for all, said Oladele Adeyole, Country General Manager, Beiersdorf Nivea Consumer Nigeria Limited.

Asides from heavily discounted prices, consumers will also get mega deals which include flash sales on select products and free shipping by brands, daily games, prime members dedicated offers, and JumiaPay discounts, amongst others.

Consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers during the Black Friday Sale by simply downloading the Jumia App. The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, Flash Sales and Jumia Games, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products. In addition, there would also be JumiaPay incentives, Jumia Prime members dedicated offers and free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.