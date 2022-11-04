The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

She is just as smart as Sherlock Holmes. Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is working on her first real case as a detective. Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss), a young woman, hires her to find a missing co-worker from the matchstick factory, where a number of recent deaths have been blamed on illness.

In the meantime, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is looking into how some government money was stolen. He and Enola soon figure out that their cases are linked. Little sister is very good at figuring out mysteries, which is good news for big brother. Oh, and bonus: Enola goes to a ball where she sees Tewkesbury again (Louis Partridge). The game is definitely on!

Blockbuster (Netflix)

This new comedy is basically Netflix’s not-at-all-low-key shot at poor Blockbuster. Once upon a time, when Blockbuster was still the biggest name in home entertainment, they had the chance to buy Netflix, but they said no. As the chain of video rental stores fell apart, Netflix stepped up to take the top spot.

Blockbuster is a workplace comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States. Randall Park plays Timmy, the movie-loving boss, in the movie. His second-in-command, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), and some of his other coworkers join forces with the locals to try to save a dying business on a dying retail strip in a dying town.

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Don’t worry, Harry Styles isn’t done making movies yet. Even though his last movie failed because of constant rumors and bad reviews, the former member of the band One Direction is still on track to become a movie star.

In My Policeman, he plays a gay cop in Brighton in the 1950s. But Tom Burgess is married to teacher Marion (Emma Corrin, aka Princess Diana from The Crown), so no one knows . He has an affair with Patrick, who works at a museum (David Dawson). Years later, an older Tom (Linus Roache) and an older Patrick (Ruper Everett) meet again in a surprising and painful way.

Manifest Season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix doesn’t save as many shows as it used to, but they did make an exception for Manifest. The former NBC supernatural drama did well thanks to both a strong fan campaign and the number of people who watched it online. What a surprise: a show will keep going if you watch it.

The fourth and final season, which is split into two parts, starts two years after season 3 ended. Ben, a passenger on Flight 828 played by Josh Dallas, is still very sad after Angelina killed his wife and took his baby (Holly Taylor). While that was going on, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) chose between her husband Zeke (Matt Long) and her ex-boyfriend Jared (J. R. Ramirez).

Causeway (Apple TV Plus)

Lynsey, a soldier who gets a traumatic brain injury in an IED ambush in Afghanistan, is played by Jennifer Lawrence in a quiet, heartbreaking way. When she gets back home, she has to relearn everything, from how to walk to how to put on makeup. She has no wounds on the outside; they are all on the inside. Her PTSD is stopping her from getting better.

After a chance meeting puts Lynsey and James (Brian Tyree Henry), a mechanic, in touch with each other, they both learn that the other is dealing with trauma. Over time, they form a strong bond based on helping each other. Their friendship comforts and gives her hope, but she can’t shake the feeling that she needs to move on.

The Mosquito Coast season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The thriller based on his uncle’s book will star Justin Theroux again. Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor, uprooted his family to get away from the U.S. government, drug cartels, and hitmen. After barely making it out of Mexico alive, the Foxes settle down in the Guatemalan jungle with a group of other refugees.

Soon, they find out that this seemingly perfect town is hiding some dark secrets. Allie gets into a fight with some local drug lords, while government agents keep looking for him. But his biggest problem may be at home, where his wife Margot (Melissa George) is looking for a different future for her family.