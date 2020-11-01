OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils Laycon as Brand Partner

Global smartphone giant, OPPO Mobile has unveiled Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, as its brand partner. The announcement was made official on the 1st of November, 2020.

Held at the Radisson, Ikeja, the reveal of Laycon as a brand partner comes after his remarkable win at the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition.

Speaking on the announcement, Laycon said, “OPPO Mobile is one of the most reputable smartphone brands in the world, and I am thrilled to be able to join the OPPO family. I can’t wait to connect even more with a passionate smartphone savvy audience”.

Speaking on the unveil, Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola expressed her delight, 

“We decided to partner with Laycon because of his amazing ability to relate with his audience. With his unique talent, Laycon is without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in Nigeria today. With this new brand partnership, I believe we have the opportunity to reaffirm the brands position as the leading smartphone brand for the aspirational Nigerian who believes they can take on the world when they set their mind to it”.

2020 has been a great year for Laycon, as the artist released his song Senseless, won the fifth edition of Big Brother Naija and is now partnering with leading smartphone brand, OPPO Mobile.

Over the years, OPPO has been a lead supporter of young talent, hence the decision to forge this association with Laycon, further cementing the brand’s position as a key player in the smartphone industry. The brand has previously partnered with media personality Toke Makinwa, Natacha Akide and now Laycon, all of which have made OPPO Mobile one of the most forward thinking brands in Nigeria.

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand and with partnerships like this, it is clear that the  brand will continue to promote young talent in Nigeria, encouraging them to be more.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

