OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest: 3 young Nigerian creatives bag N2m in cash & prizes

On the 6th of January 2020, OPPO Mobile Nigeria launched one of its biggest online contests tagged OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest; aimed at empowering young photographers with rewards to take their craft to the next level.

Over 1,000 entries were reviewed and twenty shortlisted finalists were selected to proceed to the second phase of the contest. The shortlisted finalists were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno2 device which includes Wide Angle (Architecture and Landscape), Zoom (Love for nature), Ultra Night Mode (Night living), Microspur (Food art), Blurring (Humans of the city) and Videography (Precious moments).

All entries were reviewed by celebrity photographer, Anny Robert and an elite team of judges after which an online voting process commenced.The three winners were selected based on the use of the shooting modes available in the OPPO Reno2 device, alignment with the concepts assigned to each mode, quality of work and overall ingenuity.

Bisola Idowu emerged overall winner after accruing the highest number of votes on the brands social media pages and was rewarded with the sum of N1,000,000 alongside an OPPO Reno2 smartphone, worth N179,000 while Ayodimeji Olugbewesa and Obidinma Nnebe placed second and third and were rewarded with N500,000 and N200,000 respectively along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones worth N179,000 each.

“We created this contest to promote, celebrate and encourage young photographers around the country. OPPO Mobile is committed to continuously encouraging young talent and helping them reach their full potential. These presentations are our way of not only rewarding these winners but also celebrating the new generation of photographers in Nigeria.” said the Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, during the presentation of cheques.

The OPPO Redefinition Photography contest is part of the brands effort to promote young talent in Nigeria and support innovation in photography.

 

 

