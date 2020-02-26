Cheating on the Island, The case of Fireboy’s face | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

There is no type of weed you will take in this life that will make you not recognize Fireboy when you see him. How can you say you don’t know Fireboy’s face, one ijesha Beyoncé even said Fireboy looks like Rema. Are you okay upstairs? — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) February 26, 2020

This Lagos don injure me. We were at the bus stop for about 20mins, no bus. Till we heard “Oshodi oshodi” from far. War mood activated. While struggling to enter bus naso dildo fall from one Lady’s bag. Next thing one man on suit said was “Aunty your husband don fall”.I Died😂💔 — SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) February 26, 2020

An upcoming artist sent me an email repeatedly for months that I should give him a trial…. my lawyer just filed the case last week.. we are waiting for him to respond to the court summons😬😬😬 — AuduMaikori (@Audu) February 26, 2020

I like eating corn without anything else, but my friends always try to make me buy and eat that small, purple fruit with it, but I will never give in to pear pressure — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) February 26, 2020

Whatever you do, reduce your volume before watching Oyemykke’s video. — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) February 26, 2020

I sincerely don’t understand how you say you don’t know Fireboy’s face. His face is on his album (which you listened to 🤡) and he’s always putting up pictures. Were you dropped on the head as a baby???? — Lagos mami 💥 (@TheAbimbola) February 26, 2020

Man, imagine my dissapointment watching Living in Bondage and discovering it wasn’t about BDSM. — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) February 26, 2020